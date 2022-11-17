Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Returns for its 55th Annual Benefit Gala

Photo Credit: BFACrohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s annual gala “icoNYC – Broadway’s Got Guts” returned for its 55th year on Monday, November 14th at Cipriani South Street in New York City. This event brought together passionate supporters of the foundation for a night of fundraising, fabulous food, and Broadway performances to honor those championing the fight for a cure for IBD.

Photo Credit: BFA

“icoNYC – Broadway’s Got Guts” featured a chef’s tasting comprised of delectable dishes from top-rated New York City chefs, including Miro Uskokovic (Gramercy Tavern), David Shim (COTE Korean Steakhouse), Preston Clark (Lure Fishbar) and more. A full seated dinner was served with courses courtesy of Cipriani. During dinner, guests enjoyed musical entertainment from critically acclaimed Broadway performers, such as Anthony Rapp, Elizabeth Stanley, Alexandra Silber, Max Von Essen, Tony Yazbeck, and many more. Attendees partake in the Foundation’s signature “1 in 100” raffle and had an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to luxury Items such as an NYC Supper Club package, a four-course dinner for four guests at Don Angie, and the lululemon Studio Mirror Family package.

Photo Credit: BFA

This inspiring event included an awards ceremony, honoring Dr. Arun Swaminath, the Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Lenox Hill Hospital, with the Rosenthal Humanitarian Award, Benjamin Goldenberg with the Community Impact Leader Award, and Maxwell Federman with the Rising Star Award. There was an in-memoriam tribute to the Co-Founder of Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Shelby Modell, and IBD Medical Pioneer and the Greater NY Chapter Co-Founder, Dr. Burton Korelitz.

Since its founding in 1967, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation has been a part of every major breakthrough in IBD research. The foundation has invested over $400 million into research. The galas themselves have raised over $40M for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. This year over $800,000 was raised from this event.

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA