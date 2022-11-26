Happy Haute Holiday: The 2022 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide
News
Happy Haute Holidays: The 2022 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide
Jimmy Butler
Cover Story
Three Years Into His Time With The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler Is Ready To Crush Everything (Including A Game Of Punchbuggy)
Julius Randle
Cover Story
Why New York City Is Where Julius Randle Is Meant To Be
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”

The Hottest New Restaurants In Los Angeles This Winter

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

The hottest new restaurants to keep you warm this winter in Los Angeles.

 

MES AMIS

Mes Amis
Mes Amis

Photo Credit: Michael Mundy

My friends, Mes Amis is finally here! The long-awaited French-inspired brasserie from chef Lincoln Carson and Ten Five Hospitality, located at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood’s Vinyl District, is earning rave reviews — both for its fare and its flair. Designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Creative Director Bernadette Blanc, the 6,000 square-foot brasserie blends traditional elements of Parisian design with a modern California airiness. Café-style chairs, marble tables, vintage black-and-white photographs, tan leather banquettes, and an open-air terrace are the perfect backdrop to Carson’s contemporary take on classic brasserie fare. Plates such as the chicory salad with fourme d’ambert, citrus and walnut, as well as the steak tartare with “everything lavash” pair perfectly with a French-meets-Californian wine program and cocktails named in tribute to Old Hollywood, as well as an unmissable roving champagne cart. 1541 Wilcox Ave, 90028

Mes Amis
Mes Amis cocktail

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

CATCH STEAK

Catch Steak
Red Room at Catch Steak

Photo Credit: Japanese Wagyu

Los Angeles is the setting for Catch Hospitality Group’s crowd-pleasing hot spot, Catch Steak, the sister spot of neighboring Catch LA. This see-and-be-seen eatery offers a winning combination of a classic steakhouse with the energetic, over-the-top vibe that Catch has become known for. The restaurant itself, as designed by the Rockwell Group, is warm, intimate, and inviting, with a street-facing patio, wine room, secret garden-like spaces, and the Red Room — a private dining area that overlooks the double-height dining room — in the two-level space. The menu offers a curated collection of cuts, including American Imperial and Japanese Wagyu, and is one of the few restaurants nationally to have an official Kobe license from Japan, which allows for a unique table-side “Beef Sommelier” experience. Yes, you read that right. 650 N La Cienega Blvd, 90069

Catch Steak
Japanese Wagyu at Catch Steak

Photo Credit: Catch Restaurants

SAN LAUREL

San Laurel
San Laurel Terrace

Photo Credit: Think Food Group

After saying goodbye to The Bazaar at the SLS Beverly Hills, José Andrés has brought his magic back to a different hotel this year — the newly opened Conrad Los Angeles — with a variety of culinary and beverage concepts. San Laurel is the focus here, a restaurant that features the flavors of Andrés’ native Spain as seen through a Californian lens, focusing on the beautiful ingredients of the Golden State. Highlights include Wagyu ribeye; grilled romaine with manchego espuma; and roasted celeriac carpaccio, all in an equally beautiful space that features antique-brass framed fluted glass screens, leather and velvet, and a large central bar with glazed tile and a pale stone countertop. Other venues under Andrés’ Think Food Group umbrella here include Agua Viva, a chic outdoor restaurant with beach club vibes and Latin and Asian cuisine; Airlight, a pool deck with tiki punch bowls and house-made push pops; the craft cocktail concept SED, with libations inspired by chef’s worldwide travels; and the small but mighty classic-meets-modern cocktail bar The Beaudry Room. 100 S Grand Ave, 90012

San Laurel
Foggy Hill at San Laurel

Photo Credit: Think Food Group

MOTHER TONGUE

Mother Tongue
Mother Tongue interior

Photo Credit: Angelo Clinton

Michael Mina has a new and unusual concept in La La Land, in that it’s the first of his eateries to debut in a fitness club. The celebrity chef’s latest offering, Mother Tongue, is located within HEIMAT, a multi-level health and wellness respite inside of a 1930s industrial building in Hollywood’s Media District. While HEIMAT — which translates in German to “the feeling of home” — is for members only, Mother Tongue is available to all. Martin Brudnizki’s sensual designs are the perfect backdrop for Mina’s globally-focused fare, which includes items such as striped bass with Peruvian bay scallops in a spicy coconut broth, Filipino lumpiang sariwa, and Japanese-inspired wild Pacific salmon chan chan yaki with white miso sauce, caraflex cabbage, and shimeji mushrooms, among other international offerings. While dining around the world, make sure not to miss a stellar American option: the chef’s own reserve caviar. 960 N. La Brea Ave, 4th floor, 90038

Mother Tongue
Roasted Peking duck at Mother Tongue

Photo Credit: Angelo Clinton

PREVIOUS POST
Holiday Haute Joaillerie: The Most Extravagant Jewelry To Gift This Season
Fashion
November 24, 2022
Holiday Haute Joaillerie: The Most Extravagant Jewelry To Gift This Season
By Adrienne Faurote
News
November 23, 2022
25th Annual “Collaborating for a Cure” Gala Raises Over $6M, with Performance by MT. JOY
By Alisa Roever
News
November 23, 2022
2022 MAD Ball Honors Jeffrey Gibson and Cristina Grajales for an Artful Evening
By Alisa Roever
News
November 23, 2022
French Heritage Society Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Gilded Age Gala
By Alisa Roever

Los Angeles

New York

Miami