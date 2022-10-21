John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District

News

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

On October 18, Major Food Group, the world-renowned hospitality brand, celebrated the opening of its new Miami Design District restaurant, Contessa, with an exclusive friend and family fête. Guests indulged in the first tastes of Contessa’s Northern Italian-inspired cuisine alongside MFG Co-Founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, all eagerly awaiting the restaurant’s grand opening on October 26. 

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Chelcie May, Martha Graeff, Shea Marie, Cait Bailey, Maryna Linchuk & Friends

Photo Credit: WorldRedEyeWith an impressive ten years on the industry scene and over forty acclaimed restaurants, clubs, bars, and hotels worldwide, Major Food Group’s leading expertise makes Contessa’s conception a new restaurant to watch in Miami. Iconic establishments like Carbone, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ’s Club, Sadelle’s, and Torrisi showcase MFG’s characteristic flair for elevated dining experiences. The brand’s team of industry-leading minds has paved the way for MFG to rise to the top of Miami and Dallas’s dining cultures, all the while establishing new concepts across continents since 2021. 

The hospitality leader’s virtuosity culminates in Contessa’s groundbreaking concept: a sophisticated slice of Northern Italy nestled conveniently in the happening Miami Design District. With two stories of elegantly embellished dining space situated on the corner of NE 41st Street and NE 1st Avenue, it isn’t hard to imagine why many see Contessa as the neighborhood’s next cornerstone culinary destination. 

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick, & Mario Carbone

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Contessa honors Northern Italy’s rich tradition of refined cuisine while bringing the palette into the future with innovative twists. Guests enjoyed the finest meats and antipasti, aligning with the culture’s culinary foundations, while selections like signature pizzas, a first for MFG, gave attendees a refreshing look at a timeless favorite. Of course, no Italian restaurant is complete without a superior wine selection, and Contessa’s extensive wine and cocktail offerings are more than satisfying. 

To celebrate yet another exciting new Major Food Group opening in South Florida notable attendees, including Craig Robins, Alex Pirez,  Alonzo Mourning, Anna de Ferran, Flynn Busson, Barry Sternlicht, Cait Bailey, Dan Gelber, Harmony Korine, Jon Oringer, Martha Graeff, Rony Seikaly, Maryna Linchuk, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Valerio Morabito, and more, filled the space creating a buzzy, warm welcome.

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Rony Seikaly & Martha Graeff

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Caro & Alex Pirez

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Nikki and Michael Simkins

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Andres Fanjul, Shea Marie Tommy Cabrerizo, & Maryna Linchuk

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Barry Sternlicht & Friend

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Vita Sidorkina & Valerio Morabito

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Craig Robins

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Gil Dezer & Friend

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
Barry Skolnick & Missy Brody

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

PREVIOUS POST
Editorials
October 21, 2022
The Resop Team Is Always Ahead Of The Heard
By Anna Block
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
October 21, 2022
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
By Laura Schreffler
Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Editorials
October 21, 2022
Galaxy Galore: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Residence
October 20, 2022
Bezel Miami World Center Offers Premier Class A Luxury Lifestyle In City
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami