Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

On October 18, Major Food Group, the world-renowned hospitality brand, celebrated the opening of its new Miami Design District restaurant, Contessa, with an exclusive friend and family fête. Guests indulged in the first tastes of Contessa’s Northern Italian-inspired cuisine alongside MFG Co-Founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi, all eagerly awaiting the restaurant’s grand opening on October 26.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEyeWith an impressive ten years on the industry scene and over forty acclaimed restaurants, clubs, bars, and hotels worldwide, Major Food Group’s leading expertise makes Contessa’s conception a new restaurant to watch in Miami. Iconic establishments like Carbone, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ’s Club, Sadelle’s, and Torrisi showcase MFG’s characteristic flair for elevated dining experiences. The brand’s team of industry-leading minds has paved the way for MFG to rise to the top of Miami and Dallas’s dining cultures, all the while establishing new concepts across continents since 2021.

The hospitality leader’s virtuosity culminates in Contessa’s groundbreaking concept: a sophisticated slice of Northern Italy nestled conveniently in the happening Miami Design District. With two stories of elegantly embellished dining space situated on the corner of NE 41st Street and NE 1st Avenue, it isn’t hard to imagine why many see Contessa as the neighborhood’s next cornerstone culinary destination.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Contessa honors Northern Italy’s rich tradition of refined cuisine while bringing the palette into the future with innovative twists. Guests enjoyed the finest meats and antipasti, aligning with the culture’s culinary foundations, while selections like signature pizzas, a first for MFG, gave attendees a refreshing look at a timeless favorite. Of course, no Italian restaurant is complete without a superior wine selection, and Contessa’s extensive wine and cocktail offerings are more than satisfying.

To celebrate yet another exciting new Major Food Group opening in South Florida notable attendees, including Craig Robins, Alex Pirez, Alonzo Mourning, Anna de Ferran, Flynn Busson, Barry Sternlicht, Cait Bailey, Dan Gelber, Harmony Korine, Jon Oringer, Martha Graeff, Rony Seikaly, Maryna Linchuk, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Valerio Morabito, and more, filled the space creating a buzzy, warm welcome.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye