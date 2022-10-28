Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The exciting world of Christian Louboutin is evolving as the brand expands into the eccentric world of kids and pets with the drop of its latest collection, LoubiFamily. A collection that further embodies the Christian Louboutin universe, LoubiFamily features cartoon characters, bold primary colors, whimsical furniture, and geometric shapes.

The new product category features cartoon superheroes designed by Louboutin — Superloubi, Wonderloubi, and Pilou the Lemur – who star as the main characters on the hero comic print of this collection representing the designer’s imaginary childhood world of adventure and excitement. LoubiFamily lives to cater to every family member from adults to kids to our furry companions. “The idea for LoubiFamily was born during the pandemic. For the first time in a long time, I got the chance to spend several months in the same place with my closest friends, my daughters, and our dog. I wanted to explore the idea of adulthood for children and childhood for adults, transposing fabrics and colors and playing with details,” says Louboutin. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The category debuts with cartoon superheroes featured on three models of sneakers. The kid’s Super Loubi sneaker is styled after the iconic Fun Louis sneakers and is available in Loubi red and the Comics print. The sneakers are followed by the Melodie Chick ballet pumps. Designed after its parent style, these shoes feature the Hot Chick’s iconic cut-out topline and come in psychic red, patent black, and three shades of nudes. For dressier occasions, the Melodie Strass offers a sparkling junior take on the Maison’s Follies Strass pump.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Next in the collection is the Maxi Me & Mini Me capsule that features kids’ shoes designed for adults. Last but definitely not least, is a range of collars, leashes, and harnesses for our pups. Designed with either signature Caraspikes or ‘Louboutin’ engraved Loubi red rubber detailing, this collection of pet accessories is the first of its kind for the Maison.

LoubiFamily will be available for purchase on the Louboutin website, here, on Wednesday, November 2.