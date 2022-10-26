Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Raises $2.8M at Angel Ball, Featuring Performances by Chaka Khan, Shoshana Bean, & Fat Joe

Last night Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research held its annual Angel Ball. The event raised $2.8 million and was hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich, and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Angel Ball made its return to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, after hosting a virtual event in 2020 and a Hamptons fundraiser in 2021.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball honored John Paulson – President, Paulson & Co. Inc., and Michael Vranos – Chief Executive Officer, Ellington Management Group, LLC.

Additionally, an exciting new partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research was announced at this year’s Gala. In 2022, The Mark Foundation selected a grantee from Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s prestigious Medical Research Awardees to fully support as a Mark Foundation for Cancer Research Fellow. The Mark Foundation also committed to co-funding at least one $500,000 grant that will be offered to two collaborating Gabrielle’s Angel grantee alumni. This two-year grant will allow Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation to re-invest in their grantees’ impactful work while helping to accelerate progress by bringing together scientists and institutions for collaboration.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by TODAY Lifestyle Contributor & New York Times Best-selling author Jill Martin, were treated to special live performances. Star of stage and screen, Shoshana Bean kicked off the evening with performances of “Hallelujah” and “When You Believe.” Grammy Award-winning artist, Chaka Khan performed her hits, “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” and “Tell Me Something Good.” Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality Fat Joe had the crowd on their feet as he performed “What’s Love,” “All the Way Up,” and “Lean Back.” Later that evening, guests danced the night away to music by DJ Cassidy. Other notable guests included: B. Michael, Candace Bushnell, Jackie Goldschneider, Joy Corrigan, Julia Chatterley, Lee Daniels, Margaret Josephs, Mayor Eric Adams, Melissa Gorga, Montego Glover, Ramona Singer, Star Jones, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Ubah Hassan, Peter Thomas Roth, Nicole Salmasi, Adam Dell and others.