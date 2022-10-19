For the Fall/Winter 2022/23 season, the Fendi Men’s collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi immerses us in the incredibly sophisticated world of a gentleman’s wardrobe — with a Fendi twist, of course. The collection introduces a new statement monogram, the O’Lock chain motif, designed in a classic autumnal palette of neutral shades on traditional shirting, handbags, and other accessories, as well as a new range of structured leather goods like the Peekaboo bag and Baguette bag.

Ahead, discover the latest and greatest from the Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 collection as seen exclusively in the Haute Living October/November 2022 issue.

Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa Photo Credit: Danielle Lamalfa