Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”

Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men’s Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman’s Wardrobe

Editorials, Editorials, Fashion, News

For the Fall/Winter 2022/23 season, the Fendi Men’s collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi immerses us in the incredibly sophisticated world of a gentleman’s wardrobe — with a Fendi twist, of course. The collection introduces a new statement monogram, the O’Lock chain motif, designed in a classic autumnal palette of neutral shades on traditional shirting, handbags, and other accessories, as well as a new range of structured leather goods like the Peekaboo bag and Baguette bag.

Ahead, discover the latest and greatest from the Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2022/23 collection as seen exclusively in the Haute Living October/November 2022 issue. 

Fendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle LamalfaFendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle LamalfaFendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle LamalfaFendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle LamalfaFendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle LamalfaFendi's Fall/Winter 2022/23 Men's Collection Is The Ultimate Gentleman's WardrobePhoto Credit: Danielle Lamalfa

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Meet Alexis Lauren Collective: A New Ultra-Luxurious Skincare Hub Opening In Miami
City Guide
October 19, 2022
Meet Alexis Lauren Collective: A New Ultra-Luxurious Skincare Destination Opening In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
News
October 19, 2022
Raising A Glass To Haute Living’s Latest Cover Star, John Wall With Champagne Telmont At Katsuya Brentwood
By Kennedy Munster
City Guide
October 19, 2022
A Centerpiece For Everything Automotive: Ultimate Garages
By Anna Block
Prada Debuts Its First-Ever Fine Jewelry Collection: Eternal Gold
Fashion
October 18, 2022
Prada Debuts Its First-Ever Fine Jewelry Collection: Eternal Gold
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami