Unparalleled luxury treatments by London-based skincare brand 111SKIN have officially landed in Manhattan. As a part of the brand’s exclusive partnership with the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is the only New York skincare destination that offers bespoke treatments by the luxury skincare brand.

“Offering 111SKIN allows us to further enhance our personalized five-star spa experiences for our guests,” notes Eric Smith, the Spa Director. “I am passionate about incorporating unique, effective self-care, and the products are an ideal combination of clinical and luxurious skincare that I know our beauty enthusiasts will appreciate.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Seamlessly blending with The Spa’s lavish and incredibly innovative treatments, 111SKIN complements the intentionally designed spa experience through its unique methodology and has built a reputation for effectiveness based on a clinical approach to skincare, delivering astonishing and unrivaled results. “We bring clinically-inspired skincare that addresses real-life concerns to our customers. With over 20 years of expertise and medical observations, we develop products utilizing innovative formulas engineered for efficient penetration of the skin and the highest levels of efficacy. We strive to bring the best of Harley Street to your home, creating skincare that can replicate in-clinic treatments, all while feeling opulently indulgent,” explains Dr. Yannis Alexandrides MD, FACS, the Founder of 111SKIN and renowned plastic surgeon.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111SKIN

From restorative and revitalizing treatments to signature specials and anti-aging intensives, the exclusive facial treatments are the Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lift Facial, the Signature Harley Street Facial, De-puffing Cryo Facial, and the Rose Gold Radiance Facial. The treatments use advanced techniques, leaving the skin feeling renewed and glowing. And in addition to the luxurious treatments, beloved products will also be available at The Spa boutique, like some of Haute Living’s favorites, including the Intensive, Reparative, Radiance, and Regenerative Collections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111SKIN

As winter is rapidly approaching, indulge in a day at The Spa at The Four Seasons to treat your skin with skincare’s most luxurious facials by 111SKIN.