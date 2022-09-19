Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real

UNITAS Holds Its 5th Annual Gala

by Alisa Roever

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kat Niko, Marcela Preziosi, Masha Gutic, and Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo attend the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for UNITAS)

UNITAS, the award-winning, international organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors, held its highly anticipated star-studded 5th annual gala last night at New York’s Cipriani South Street. The event raised $1 Million to further prevention education for youth, provide training for school staff and community stakeholders, disrupt human trafficking, and support survivors through therapeutic intensives, retreats, mentorship, and housing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: An interior view of the venue during the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for UNITAS )

The evening’s highlights include Dynamic performances from multi-platinum singer Natasha Bedingfield,  who performed four songs including a cover of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain,” the Grammy-nominated “Unwritten,” “These Words,” and “Pocketful of Sunshine. Performances by recording artist/singer Cris Cab, and violist David Carpenter of The Carpenter Trio. An art auction featuring works from artists including Peter Tunney, Ukrainian Lina Condes First Martian Art Station, and Sofia Zubi.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage during the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for UNITAS)

The 2022 UNITAS Gala was hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist and WABC-TV News Anchor Sade Baderinwa and honored New York Police Department Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, Empowerment Self-Defense and Violence Prevention Social Entrepreneur.

