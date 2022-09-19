UNITAS Holds Its 5th Annual Gala

UNITAS, the award-winning, international organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors, held its highly anticipated star-studded 5th annual gala last night at New York’s Cipriani South Street. The event raised $1 Million to further prevention education for youth, provide training for school staff and community stakeholders, disrupt human trafficking, and support survivors through therapeutic intensives, retreats, mentorship, and housing.

The evening’s highlights include Dynamic performances from multi-platinum singer Natasha Bedingfield, who performed four songs including a cover of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain,” the Grammy-nominated “Unwritten,” “These Words,” and “Pocketful of Sunshine. Performances by recording artist/singer Cris Cab, and violist David Carpenter of The Carpenter Trio. An art auction featuring works from artists including Peter Tunney, Ukrainian Lina Condes First Martian Art Station, and Sofia Zubi.

The 2022 UNITAS Gala was hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist and WABC-TV News Anchor Sade Baderinwa and honored New York Police Department Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, Empowerment Self-Defense and Violence Prevention Social Entrepreneur.