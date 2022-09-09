The Arts are Heating Up at Southampton Arts Center’s “SummerFest”

Photo Credit: BFA Southampton Arts Center hosted their largest benefit and culinary arts festival, SummerFest, on September 1st! Honorees Helena and Rob Vahradian accepted the 2022 Champion of the Arts Award for their commitment to the arts of Southampton. Invited guests were Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Malino, Zac Pozen, and Susan Rockefeller. Broadway star Jessica Vosk (Elphaba in Wicked) performed a medley of songs entertaining over 370 guests, with dinner and dancing into the morning hours. SummerFest is SAC’s most critical fundraising initiative generating 1/3 of SAC’s annual contributed income – allowing the continuation of our year-round world-class programming while serving as a critical economic driver of our beloved community. As a result of last night, today they proudly announce the event raised over $650,000. Committee members were dressed in Bulgari jewelry while guests perused Bulgari vitrines in their bespoke lounge and enjoyed sweet treats from their dessert cart. Desserts were offered by D@G gelato. LaLique partnered with Oscar Mora to produce and design the floral decor for the tables and, additionally, their historic LaLique-designed vases were centerpieces. As guests arrived for cocktails, they were greeted by the stunning LaLique floral cart for the perfect photo op. Guests strolled through the galleries experiencing SAC’s current exhibition. Dinner was served by Acquolina. Photo Credit: Getty Images

“We’ve now completed our 9th season at The Southampton Arts Center. Next year that’s double digits time!” shared founding co-chair, Simone Levinson in her opening speech. “SummerFest originated as a way to have a great party to represent who we are and what we do. It is an opportunity to come together to celebrate our mission of building community through the arts. Each year, we’ve grown exponentially, and tonight we’re hosting 370 people here for dinner.” she stated, proudly. “We have an after-dark party where we’re going to have over 200 young patrons spearheaded by Andrew Warren and his host committee.” Following SummerFest was SAC’s first annual SummerFest After Dark party. Among invited guests were Ivy Getty, Ben Soffer, Conor Kennedy, Grace Murdoch, Ming Lee Simmons. Event co-chairs Emira D’Spain, Julia Moshy, Noor Pahlavi, Julian Polak, Ryan Thomas Roth, and Harrison Vail. Whipshots played a pivotal role as it hyped up the party with signature milkshakes passed just in time for Grammy singer Kelis’ performance of her iconic hit Milshake. The boozy, alcohol-infused whipped cream topped the milkshakes, instantly taking everything to the next level. Guests enjoyed their bottomless drinks, and bites, and danced the whole night to music by DJs Zeke Thomas and Timo Weiland. Sushi was served the whole night at the after party by ICHIBan Japanese and Bamboo sushi. Photo Credit: BFA

Honorees Helena and Rob Vahradian were joined by event chairs Sylvia Hemingway, Simone and David Levinson, Nicole and Allen Salmasi, and Aline and Tom Shapiro, as well as distinguished supporters, including Stacey Bronfman, Henry Buhl, Candace Bushnell, Lisa Dennison, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Dorothy Lichtenstein, Margie Loeb, Daniel Nir, Susan Rockefeller, The Honorable Wilbur and Hilary Ross, Kara Ross, Chuck Scarborough, Jean and Martin Shafiroff, Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall as well Mercedes de Guardiola, Gabi Demartino, Noriella (Nora Gjieli), Morgan Halberg, Logan Horne, Natalie Jackson, Brooke Korine, Brooks Marks, Micah McLaurin, Brooks Nader, Stephanie Nass, Preston Nicholas Jeff O’Donnell, Newman Parker, Erica Pelosini.

Select Southampton Arts Center programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.