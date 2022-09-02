Dior has tapped famed actress Charlize Theron to join the brand in the release of their newest fragrance, J’Adore Parfum D’eau. A concentration of water and flowers, this latest perfume reinvents the promise of pleasure that J’Adore has upheld since 1999. Reinvented with a fresh and modern take, the J’Adore bouquet features a strong natural focus with vallauris injecting its refreshing scent while sunny notes of jasmine sambac meld with velvety notes of magnolia. This perfume represents a genuine ode to the white flowers of J’Adore in a new and spontaneous interpretation.

A new approach to fragrance application, J’Adore Parfum D’eau unveils itself with a generous mist that is soft and enveloping on the skin. The product is chemical and alcohol-free with the same long-lasting intensity of an eau de parfum that lives all day long.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

When choosing their muse for the fragrance campaign, Charlize Theron made the perfect candidate. Photographed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, Theron is dazzling and radiant as ever. The actress puts on the ultimate display of femininity bathed in light and freshness and clothed only in a golden necklace designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. An icon laid bare, this image portrays a return to the beginnings, to the first visual shock of J’Adore.

J’Adore Parfum D’eau is now available for purchase on Dior’s website and will be available in select retailers this September.