Assouline Officially Opens Its Doors In Bal Harbour Shops

Haute Shopping, News

by Catherine Buehrer & Adrienne Faurote

After an insanely successful pop-up, Assouline officially opens its doors by calling the Bal Harbour Shops home. Sitting in good company alongside designer stores like Chanel and Hublot as well as fine dining destinations like Makoto and Le Zoo, the luxury lifestyle and publishing company seamlessly fits into the Bal Harbour repertoire. Known for its extensive collection of state-of-the-art titles, the brand continues its hot streak of being the master of designer coffee table books while adding some of the most prominent zip codes to its list of store openings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AssoulineA brand envisioned by the finer things, the publishing team has established itself as the first luxury brand earmarked to culture. With over 1,700 titles, the Assouline collections honor the world of luxury, art, fashion, and travel. The brand has collaborated with some of the most sought-after brands, including Rolex, Valentino, Dior, and more. Thus, the new Bal Harbour storefront echos the brand’s unique perspective.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AssoulineInside, the space has been designed with a kaleidoscopic interior, with vibrant shelves full of Impossible Collections and two notable yellow tables displaying Assouline’s titles. The salon evokes the brand’s posh flare, complemented with bold elements, creating a sophisticated library for readers. For the brand, they are excited to return to the Magic City, as it’s the perfect blend of elevated luxury and dynamic culture. “Our brand is a celebration of luxury and culture; we couldn’t think of a better city that matches the same energy to open our newest Assouline store,” notes Prosper Assouline.

Photo Credit: Assouline

