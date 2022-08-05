Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonOn July 28th, Louis Vuitton unveiled a specially curated studio on Shelter Island, New York, dedicated to the Maison’s most exclusive and coveted collections. The Savoir-Faire Studio continues Vuitton’s global tradition of showcasing the Maison’s creativity and craftsmanship in notable global spaces. The studio will house and highlight pieces from the latest presentation including signature Louis Vuitton bags like Capucines, Petite Malles, and Twists in rare variations with exotic embellishments like feathers and other decadent accents. The space will also present classic LV hard-sided trunks, showcasing their iconic traditions further by displaying trunks created in the early 20th century for train travel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonTo celebrate the opening of the savoir-faire studio, Louis Vuitton hosted an exclusive opening event in Sag Harbor at Le Bilboquet with featured DJ sets performed by Romy and Michael Bachman. To not only celebrate the opening of the studio, but to also get a first look into the studio’s space, the Maison had a dedicated yacht to transport its guests from Le Bilboquet to the studio.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonOpen through this weekend, guests may be whisked away in sartorial savoir-faire when visiting this special studio. Upon arrival, you will be able to shop the complete suite of Objets Nomades, Louis Vuitton’s furniture and decor collection, along with sumptuous jewelry and watches to be displayed.