Osteria Morini Miami Beach Has Italian Cuisine Lover’s Googly-Eyed

Photo Credit: Osteria Morini

Listen to how good this sounds. Decadent truffled ricotta ravioli with prosciutto, alongside Battilardo, a stunning meat and cheese board, and a robust Italian wine or a refreshing cocktail that pairs naturally with the cuisine…delizioso!

At the premier, highly acclaimed Osteria Morini restaurant, Italy’s soulful cuisine and convivial spirit shine at the forefront of the concept. Based on the first look, one can note that the Morini menu covers all the hottest signature Italian dishes. So much so that my indecisive brain might have to stare at the menu for just a few extra minutes. From seasonal entrées including roast chicken, rack of lamb, and strip steak, to the fresh seafood bar filled with branzino and raw delights, the menu has Italian cuisine lovers googly-eyed.

Photo Credit: Osteria MoriniThe highest level of food options alongside the elite service goes hand-in-hand with the restaurant being opened under the Altamarea Group. This award-winning, multiple Michelin Star global hospitality firm has 14 restaurants globally, with more on the horizon. Since its inception, Osteria Morini has expanded from its original location in Soho, New York City, to prominent places in Long Island, Washington D.C., New Jersey, and most recently in sunny South Florida’s Miami Beach.

Osteria Morini Miami Beach is located at the gorgeous Kimpton Hotel Palomar. With a spacious outdoor patio overlooking the canal and stunning rooftop views of Biscayne Bay, the restaurant makes for a great work-from-home hotspot, boozy brunch with your peers, and a romantic date night with your loved one.

Satisfy all your cravings today at Osteria Morini Miami Beach. Starting August 1st and running through August 30th, the restaurant will participate in Miami Spice, offering a 3-Course Prix Fixe Lunch or Dinner menu. For more details, check out the menus here.