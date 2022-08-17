Hampton Water
Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Celebrates 30 Years Of Success With Star-Studded Convention

News

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Founder, Chairman & CEO, JR Ridinger, takes the stage to thunderous applause at MAIC 2022.

Photo Credit: MAIC

Starting in the humble home of a Greensboro family (JR and Loren Ridinger), the now world-renowned, award-winning, global e-commerce, and product brokerage company, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, celebrated an outstanding 30 years of global success. This past Thursday to Sunday, thousands of diverse entrepreneurs from around the world gathered in North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to experience the company’s annual International Convention (#MAIC2022) and celebrate 30 years of entrepreneurial success. 

As attendees piled in, notable celebrities living the entrepreneurial double-life showed in attendance, including award-winning actress, producer, director, entrepreneur, and activist Eva Longoria. The event ended with performances by Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and Market America’s President of Urban and Latino Development Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena and by Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx. The explosive closing act included both legends singing together as a farewell to the wonderful night.

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Co-Founder & Senior Executive Vice President, Loren Ridinger, inspires and empowers MAIC 2022 attendees.

Photo Credit: MAIC

“Our business is the real American dream, where people from all walks of life come together to build something better for everyone. We’re unified in our purpose and passion for helping everyone achieve the lifestyle and freedom they deserve,” said Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM founder, JR Ridinger.

Taking the “American Dream” to new horizons, the e-commerce company has also expanded over the years to offices across the globe in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, United States and the United Kingdom. During the course of their journey, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM has specialized in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity® in order to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop.

