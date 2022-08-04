Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With Their Latest Line Of Men’s Monogram Bags

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With Their Latest Line Of Men’s Monogram BagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton has released its latest line of men’s leather bags: a classic assortment of colorful Monogram Macassar and Taurillon Monogram. This accessory family celebrates the late Virgil Abloh’s legacy showcased through the use of the designer’s S-Lock Signature detailing.

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With Their Latest Line Of Men’s Monogram BagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEach bag makes its statement in bright orange, deep purple, mint green, and more distinctive shades to commemorate the former Creative Director’s colorful rainbow and his all-encompassing, energizing universe. 

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With Their Latest Line Of Men’s Monogram BagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonNew to this season’s thoughtfully-crafted lineup is a sophisticated, vertical wallet and a sleek but functional briefcase. While two cult favorites are released in two new sizes; the Keepall 25 and a scaled-down Christopher backpack. A variety of their smaller leather goods get a refresh with new colors for the summer, with a slender billfold and brazza long wallet living as the most iconic of the group.

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With Their Latest Line Of Men’s Monogram BagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEach piece lives up to Abloh’s inspiring creative direction and serves as the ultimate men’s accessory.

