Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton has released its latest line of men’s leather bags: a classic assortment of colorful Monogram Macassar and Taurillon Monogram. This accessory family celebrates the late Virgil Abloh’s legacy showcased through the use of the designer’s S-Lock Signature detailing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEach bag makes its statement in bright orange, deep purple, mint green, and more distinctive shades to commemorate the former Creative Director’s colorful rainbow and his all-encompassing, energizing universe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonNew to this season’s thoughtfully-crafted lineup is a sophisticated, vertical wallet and a sleek but functional briefcase. While two cult favorites are released in two new sizes; the Keepall 25 and a scaled-down Christopher backpack. A variety of their smaller leather goods get a refresh with new colors for the summer, with a slender billfold and brazza long wallet living as the most iconic of the group.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEach piece lives up to Abloh’s inspiring creative direction and serves as the ultimate men’s accessory.