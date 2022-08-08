Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate

Entrepreneur Filip Boksa Has Done Exceptionally Well In Multiple Industries

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Maria Williams

 

Polish entrepreneur Filip Boksa started his home cleaning service in Chicago with his best friend from high school. Together they invested $3,000 each into the startup. Within three years, they turned the combined investment of $6,000 into over 5 million. During that time, Boksa and his partner attended Oakton community college full-time. When the business started to take off, they decided to drop out and focus on entrepreneurship.

Boksa’s success happened early on, and his motivation grew more substantial. By 22, Boksa had a successful cleaning service and was on his way to founding BookingKoala, his software business. With all his income from his cleaning service, he could invest it and start his SaaS company with Co-founder Vivek Prajapati. Prajapati was originally the head developer hired to build the technology powering the growth of Boksas cleaning business. After forming a relationship, they decided to start something together and began BookingKoala.

Today BookingKoala is home to thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide. You can start a service business and compete with multi-million dollar brands on the very same day. If you’re looking to learn how to start a cleaning business as Boksa did or anything similar, thanks to BookingKoala, you can replicate what Boksa did for much less and start getting results much faster.

If you’re interested, you can start by joining BookingKoala’s free Facebook group. It’s filled with thousands of entrepreneurs that are helping each other grow. To join the group, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bookingkoala

Written in partnership with Maria Williams

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jean Marc Gallot
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 9, 2022
CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Veuve Clicquot’s Jean-Marc Gallot
By Laura Schreffler
Entrepreneur
August 9, 2022
Stratis Morfogen Reveals How He Disrupted Everything
By Gabriel Pessoa
City Guide
August 8, 2022
Peek Inside The Luxurious Red Sox Suites At Hotel Commonwealth
By Kellie Speed
News
August 8, 2022
The Loews Regency Hotel’s Spa & Stay Package Is The Ideal Getaway Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend
By Angela Zakhia

Los Angeles

New York

Miami