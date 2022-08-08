Entrepreneur Filip Boksa Has Done Exceptionally Well In Multiple Industries

Polish entrepreneur Filip Boksa started his home cleaning service in Chicago with his best friend from high school. Together they invested $3,000 each into the startup. Within three years, they turned the combined investment of $6,000 into over 5 million. During that time, Boksa and his partner attended Oakton community college full-time. When the business started to take off, they decided to drop out and focus on entrepreneurship.

Boksa’s success happened early on, and his motivation grew more substantial. By 22, Boksa had a successful cleaning service and was on his way to founding BookingKoala, his software business. With all his income from his cleaning service, he could invest it and start his SaaS company with Co-founder Vivek Prajapati. Prajapati was originally the head developer hired to build the technology powering the growth of Boksas cleaning business. After forming a relationship, they decided to start something together and began BookingKoala.

Today BookingKoala is home to thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide. You can start a service business and compete with multi-million dollar brands on the very same day. If you’re looking to learn how to start a cleaning business as Boksa did or anything similar, thanks to BookingKoala, you can replicate what Boksa did for much less and start getting results much faster.

If you’re interested, you can start by joining BookingKoala’s free Facebook group. It’s filled with thousands of entrepreneurs that are helping each other grow. To join the group, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bookingkoala

Written in partnership with Maria Williams