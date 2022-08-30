I ngredients

1.5oz Off Hours Bourbon

.75oz Velvet Falernum

.75oz Lillet Rose

.5oz Amaro Nonino

.5oz Meyer lemon juice

Spray Yellow Charteuse Mist

Directions:

Combine all ingredients with cold draft ice into a shaker and shake vigorously and strain into glass sprayed with Yellow Chartreuse Mist

Garnish with Lemon Twist