Photo Credit: Marissa Stahl
Why take the first flight out when you can stay and play in Malibu all day? That’s the intention behind a delectable new libation at Nobu Malibu, the First Flight Out, a cocktail made with Off Hours bourbon, Velvet Falernum, and Lillet — a perfect sip to close out summer.
Photo Credit: Marissa Stahl
Unfamiliar with Off Hours? The young bourbon brand is made for afternoon relaxations and late night convos as it dispels the idea that you have to wear a suit to drink a glass of bourbon, or that it can only be enjoyed poured over rocks at the end of the day. The creamy vanilla, nutmeg, and toasted pecan taste work beautifully with hints of amaro and lemon juice for a cocktail that’s herbaceous, slightly bitter, and absolutely delicious. Below, discover how to make the First Flight Out at home.
Photo Credit: Nobu Malibu
Ingredients
1.5oz Off Hours Bourbon
.75oz Velvet Falernum
.75oz Lillet Rose
.5oz Amaro Nonino
.5oz Meyer lemon juice
Spray Yellow Charteuse Mist
Directions:
Combine all ingredients with cold draft ice into a shaker and shake vigorously and strain into glass sprayed with Yellow Chartreuse Mist
Garnish with Lemon Twist
Serve in Rona Etched Coupe
Nobu Malibu is located at 22706 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265