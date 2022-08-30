The high summer season is quickly coming to a close, meaning the long Labor Day holiday weekend is on the horizon. As we indulge in summer’s last official weekend, we’ve curated the chicest restaurants worth going to in between beach visits in Miami this Labor Day weekend.

KLAW

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Klaw

International entrepreneur Sasha Krilov, and global restaurateur Misha Zelman, have redefined the meaning of surf and turf with their new dining concept, Klaw, that just opened in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The restaurant’s culinary program is helmed by Brand Executive Chef Phil Campbell who has dedicated over five years to sourcing coveted King Crab from Norway’s Barents Sea as well as an exclusive global beef program that includes certified USDA Black Angus Nebraskan beef. Making history as Edgewater’s only rooftop bar overlooking Biscayne Bay, Klaw is a dining experience like no other.

DIRTY FRENCH STEAKHOUSE

Photo Credit: Kris Tamburello Studios

As the latest dining destination to join Major Food Group’s impressive restaurant repertoire, Dirty French Steakhouse sets the mood with its dynamic 80s-era swagger that could only exist in Miami. Esteemed designer Ken Fulk instantly transports guests into the lavish world of Dirty French, ultimately finding design harmony from the world’s richest treasures, from jungle patterns and animal prints to silk lanterns and a true gold-leafed ceiling. Incorporating signature steakhouse dishes, Dirty French Steakhouse offers a menu of the highest caliber, featuring an abundant raw bar selection, elegant seafood entrées, premium aged steaks, and a selection of rich sides. The menu is the ultimate indulgence with its decadent dose of Dirty French. Notable dishes include a Dover Sole Meunière to share served tableside, the best Duck à l’Orange in the country, an expansive menu of Prime Aged Steaks, and a stunning Soufflé program led by MFG’s pastry chef Stephanie Prida.

SEXY FISH MIAMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sexy Fish

A new Miami staple, Mayfair’s iconic Sexy Fish, has made quite the mark on the Magic City. Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, Sexy Fish Miami is a glamorous space that blends the London aesthetic with the vibrant Miami style, curating a vibe that celebrates a sexy atmosphere and fine dining. Curated by Chef Director and Michelin-starred master Björn Weissgerber, the menu is opulent culinary majesty inspired by the oceans of Asia, with signature dishes including the steamed sea bass, Japanese wagyu, and a premium selection of nigiri and sashimi.

THE KEY CLUB

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Key Club

If you’re keen to travel beyond Miami, The Key Club is your answer. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, The Key Club is the luxury new haute dining spot is redefining classic American bar and grill cuisine through the lens of Groot Hospitality. As an all-American grill, The Key Club’s menu features signature steak and seafood dishes along with innovative plates like the Chips & Caviar starter and the Coconut Lobster Roll. The Key Club menu elevates the classics, catapulting them into contemporary cuisines in a laid-back yet sophisticated atmosphere.

KÓMMA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of KÓMMA

Meet KÓMMA: the new Mediterranean kitchen and bar that opened its doors earlier this summer in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Helmed by Miami-based restaurateur George Sezgin, KÓMMA offers the ultimate extension of Mediterranean revelry and culinary distinction, including its scenic outdoor garden that lends itself as the perfect backdrop for bespoke gatherings & intimate nights out.

LPM MIAMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LPM Restaurant & Bar

A Miami dining institution, LPM Miami is the perfect European escape. A French Riviera-inspired restaurant that brings the authentic flavors and iconic glamour of the Côte d’Azur to the heart of Miami, LPM is known for its French Mediterranean fare and European ambiance.