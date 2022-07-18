Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.comTo kick off the exciting Miami Swim Week weekend, beloved contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand Milly hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the new 2022 Cabana collection alongside SI swimsuit model Olivia Ponton and Haute Living.

The evening marked Milly’s highly-anticipated return to the swim category and celebrated the successful strides the Cabana collection has made by partnering with upscale resort destinations throughout the US to carry the limited-edition Cabana pieces. The debut of the new collection embodies the essence of Milly, which is empowering women through the power of fashion. Thus, it was only fitting that Ponton co-hosted the evening as she exudes the strong, confident energy of the brand.

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

For the soiree, Milly took over the second-level terrace at ZZ’s Club Miami, located in the luxurious Miami Design District. Echoing the colorful, fun colors and prints for the Cabana collection, the tablescape was covered in a stunning floral arrangement in a range of orange and pink. Thirty VIPs, including press, influencers, buyers, and dear friends of the brand, gathered to preview the bold, sexy silhouettes that drew inspiration from the sights, sounds, and pulsating energy of Miami. The evening began with a cocktail hour inside the ZZ’s bar before guests sat outside for a multi-course meal.

Notable attendees from the evening included Abigail Ponton, Riley Russell, Ana Mia, Kenzie Hope, Real Housewife Adriana de Moura, Ruby Snowber, Kara Ledderman Scott VanHise, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Angela and Louis Birdman, Bru and Dan Kodsi, Christie Ferrari, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, Milly designer Hyoung Kim, Kenzie Rickert, and fashion influencer Denisa Palsha.

