A Stylish Soiree: Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Swim Week At ZZ's Club Miami

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Olivia Ponton at the Milly dinner at ZZ’s Club Miami

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.comTo kick off the exciting Miami Swim Week weekend, beloved contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand Milly hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the new 2022 Cabana collection alongside SI swimsuit model Olivia Ponton and Haute Living. 

The evening marked Milly’s highly-anticipated return to the swim category and celebrated the successful strides the Cabana collection has made by partnering with upscale resort destinations throughout the US to carry the limited-edition Cabana pieces. The debut of the new collection embodies the essence of Milly, which is empowering women through the power of fashion. Thus, it was only fitting that Ponton co-hosted the evening as she exudes the strong, confident energy of the brand. 

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
The stunning tablescape

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

For the soiree, Milly took over the second-level terrace at ZZ’s Club Miami, located in the luxurious Miami Design District. Echoing the colorful, fun colors and prints for the Cabana collection, the tablescape was covered in a stunning floral arrangement in a range of orange and pink. Thirty VIPs, including press, influencers, buyers, and dear friends of the brand, gathered to preview the bold, sexy silhouettes that drew inspiration from the sights, sounds, and pulsating energy of Miami. The evening began with a cocktail hour inside the ZZ’s bar before guests sat outside for a multi-course meal. 

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Kenzie Rickert, Olivia Ponton, Betsy Ferraro

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

 

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Katie Burmeister, Olivia Ponton, Abigail Ponton

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami

April Donelson, Louis Birdman, Angela Birdman, Shauna Brook, Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Notable attendees from the evening included Abigail Ponton, Riley Russell, Ana Mia, Kenzie Hope, Real Housewife Adriana de Moura, Ruby Snowber, Kara Ledderman Scott VanHise, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Angela and Louis Birdman, Bru and Dan Kodsi, Christie Ferrari, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, Milly designer Hyoung Kim, Kenzie Rickert, and fashion influencer Denisa Palsha.

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Christie Ferrari

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Sofia Wahlberg, Linda Oliver

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Nikki Sapp Spoelstra

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Alexa Cahill, Betsy Ferraro, Olivia Ponton, Hyoung Kim

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Milly, Olivia Ponton & Haute Living Host A Private Dinner During Miami Swim Week At ZZ’s Club Miami
Kenzie Rickert

Photo Credit: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

