Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing

Ferragamo Introduces Its First-Ever NFT Collection With A New Concept Store In Soho

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Crypto, Haute Shopping, News

by Catherine Buehrer

Ferragamo has partnered with Shxpir for its first-ever NFT collaboration, developing a custom sneaker hologram program that features a limited-edition capsule that will be housed in Ferragamo’s new concept store in the heart of Soho. The beloved Italian fashion brand opened its doors earlier this summer to invite visitors to immerse themselves into Ferragamo’s one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Ferragamo Introduces Its First-Ever NFT Collection With A New Concept Store In SohoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Ferragamo and the multidisciplinary studio, DE-YAN, identified the Ferragamo Soho Concept Store as the ideal location for this step into Web3 due to Soho’s youthful spirit, as mentioned by North America CEO Daniella Vitale. “Soho’s cobblestone streets have long symbolized a distinctly youthful spirit. As a brand, we thrive on the inherent energy of New York’s downtown culture, so it’s a natural home for us. In this sense, our new store represents a unique opportunity to cultivate a space where people can come together, spend time, hang out, and, hopefully, experience something new,” Vitale explains.

Bridging the gap between Web3 and Web2, the multi-sensory NFT installation is an avant-garde approach to fashion in its entirety while featuring a limited-edition capsule. The contemporary collection was conceptualized by DE-YAN and is the first-ever endeavor between the brand and audiences.

Destabilizing the historical structure of art, Ferragamo and Shxpir NFT will allow visitors an opportunity to mint their unique artwork — limited to 256 individual NFTs — and on the market-leading, secured Ethereum blockchain via the NFT marketplace, Opensea. All minting fees have been covered beforehand by Ferragamo. Without a doubt, these NFTs, or Non-fungible tokens, will represent a significant step into the future for the luxury brand. The innovative experience will also house a spectacular mirrored installation where guests can choose one of the Shxpir-designed backdrops as a high-spec black magic camera takes their photo.

Ferragamo Introduces Its First-Ever NFT Collection With A New Concept Store In SohoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Guiding those who have never stepped into Web3, DE-YAN’s founder Dejan Jovanovic highlights, “Shxpir is the perfect collaborative partner for a project of this nature as he is true pioneer of the digital art scene. His work is defined by a commitment to craftsmanship, like Salvatore’s. Even more, Shxpir reflects a future-forward approach to art and luxury — an ethos integral to both the brand and the new Soho store itself.”

Ferragamo and Shxpir’s capsule collection will feature a t-shirt and a sweatshirt — both painted with an exclusive graphic print — and the proceeds will be donated directly to the Center, one of the oldest and leading LGBTQ+ organizations in New York City.

In addition to the ground-breaking NFT collection and limited-edition capsule, Ferragamo’s Soho Concept store will launch a custom hologram sneaker program that allows guests the rare opportunity to design a completely personalized version of the brand’s unisex silhouette, the 6R3ENE. Through various details and colors, the DE-YAN partnership will first project the holographic version of the customized shoe onto a six-foot-tall-booth and, upon payment – $1150 – will be shipped to the customer’s desired location in an estimated ten weeks.
All around, Ferragamo’s partnership with DE-YAN and guidance by Shxpir breaks through the barriers of fashion by presenting the audience with a futuristic experience advancing the brand into Web3.

From NFTs to supporting Pride to personalized sneakers, the Soho Concept Store shakes the very nature of fashion. The concept store is located at 63 Greene Street, New York.

PREVIOUS POST
News
July 12, 2022
Peek Inside Boston’s Newest Restaurants
By Kellie Speed
Maison Hennessy
Haute Wine + Spirits
July 12, 2022
Maison Hennessy Launches First Global Standalone Boutique At Harrods
By Laura Schreffler
The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Fashion
July 11, 2022
The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Lands At Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
By Adrienne Faurote
Dream Las Vegas
News
July 11, 2022
Las Vegas Is Getting A Dream Hotel
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami