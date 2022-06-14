Cover Story
TumLove: The Newest Player In Gut Health

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Haute Living

Photo Credit: Bridget Daehler

Millions of people live with stomach pain, cramps, bloating, and general discomfort. It can ruin vacations, stall your social life, and be a constant source of worry. And with the rise of newer pharmaceuticals and holistic medicines, it’s harder to find something that acts fast and works for your body. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and TumLove proves that.

Created by entrepreneur Hudson Shapiro, who has a history of bringing symptom management solutions to market, TumLove’s soon-to-launch protein powder acts to ease the discomfort of sensitive guts and chronic stomach pain. Shapiro himself lives with Crohn’s disease. It’s given him first-hand experience with the issues at hand.

Here’s the thing, gut health impacts more than just your ability to process food. Symptoms related to gut health can cause brain fog, trouble sleeping, poor mood, and much, much more. Science teaches us that your gut has its own brain that regulates natural chemicals in the body and reduces stress, one of the biggest causes of stomach pain.

Plus, your body is composed of countless systems, all working together to keep you at your best, and the gut plays one of the most important and nuanced roles within that system. TumLove addresses these issues by creating products that aim to be the go-to solution for those looking for gut-friendly packaged food.

Photo Credit: Bridget Daehler

This isn’t Shapiro’s first foray into health products, and it likely won’t be his last. In the last half-decade, he’s brought a successful solution to market for chronic pain caused by a disease known as Dupuytren’s Contracture. That makes TumLove a brand you can trust – not just because the founder has experience treating symptoms that affect you but also because there’s a proven track record of creating a viable solution for a chronic illness. The TumLove brand is due to launch in 2022 and is poised to become accessible to virtually everyone who lives with chronic stomach and gut pain.

TumLove protein powder comes in chocolate and vanilla flavors both of which are low in FODMAP. For those that don’t know, FODMAP is a short-chain carb that can wreak havoc in the lower intestine. Most forms of IBS are linked to an inability to process foods high in FODMAP like yogurts, fruits, and more. If FODMAP causes your IBS to flare up then TumLove could be a potential solution.

In the end, despite whatever condition you live with, your level of health is in your hands. It’s a constant struggle to manage symptoms, maintain your work/life balance, and combat negative mental states – as Shapiro knows all too well. TumLove isn’t a cure for your gut issues, but it is a solution to make things a little easier, a little healthier, and a lot more sustainable for those of us that live busy lives.

