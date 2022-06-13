Transforming Lives and Restoring Confidence in his Patients, Make Way for Top Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Georges Ziade

His unique scar-less Facelift procedure has given patients their desired results, improving visible signs of aging on their faces and neck.

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few industries have attained today cannot just be attributed to the advent of technology. One cannot go without crediting the relentless drive and passion of a few professionals and experts who give it their all to create a unique niche for themselves while contributing heavily to the overall growth and development of their respective industries. Doing that and much more in the medical world and specifically in the cosmetic realm is none other than well-recognized facial plastic surgeon Dr. Georges Ziade, who has taken over the cosmetic industry with his wide range of treatment options, including the scar less Facelift procedure.

Dr. Georges Ziade hails from Joun, Lebanon, and now has made his name prominent with his clinics in Dubai and Beirut. He gave 15 years to his academic medical studies and studied at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France, getting specialized in ear, nose, and throat as well as head and neck surgery. He has traveled extensively to different parts of the world throughout his career to expand his surgical expertise and knowledge in Facial Plastic Surgery. Apart from being a noted facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Georges Ziade has even shown his excellence as an international lecturer and trainer and has to his name publications in medical journals.

Using the state-of-the-art medical and surgical resources, he offers services and treatments like cosmetic procedures, new advances, and facial plastic surgery, which includes scar-less Facelift, also known as rhytidectomy. With this cosmetic surgical procedure, he helps improve the visible signs of aging on the face and the neck, which takes around 3-4 hours. The procedure includes skin elevation by tightening the underlying tissues and muscles without leaving any external scars. Face and neck fat gets either sculpted, removed, or redistributed, after which he and his staff re-drape the facial skin over the new face contours. In the end, they stitch the wound and remove the excess skin.

Dr. Georges Ziade has a rising presence on social media and is known for his mastery as a facial plastic surgeon, also thanks to his talents as an artist who gained tremendous skills in music. This allowed him to apply his artistic skills and sharpness in surgery, turning him into a sought-after surgeon.

Find out more about him through Instagram @dr.georgesziade.

