Photo Credit: Giovanni Torres

As the cars made laps around the track and fans stood cheering on their feet at the inaugural F1 races in Miami, others stepped away momentarily and went luxury. Throughout the exhilarating week of F1 races, Haute Living’s Haute Leaders activated across what we already know as the buzzy city of Miami. Making headway over in South Beach, the 1 Hotel South Beach hosted the ultimate gifting suite, The Gift Paddock, along with partners including Proximity, Luxury Rally Club, and the CP Group, a luxury lifestyle firm.

Photo Credit: Giovanni Torres

This almighty 1 Hotel South Beach 3-bedroom suite with direct ocean views was decked out in florals to welcome F1 Paddock club guests, VIPs, and celebrities a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the high-intensity week from a different point of view.

Photo Credit: Giovanni Torres

As it says in the name, what would the Gifting Paddock be without gifts? Available to all who took advantage of the exclusive suite were the latest designs from performance eyewear brand Vigor, sustainable swimwear items from Beth Richards, Pirelli’s merchandise, and Still Standing’s spray to keep your feet feeling good all weekend long, and more. A well-thought-out assortment of items that any Miami visitor or resident needs to push through the summer heat and enjoy a breezy day at the beach, especially with the speedy weekend in the mix.

Photo Credit: Giovanni Torres

Across the three-day activation, 1 Hotel South Beach was buzzing with guests Lebron James, and word on the street, Valterri Bottas, F1 Drive for Alfa Romeo. To add to the already eliteness of the hotel’s guests, pro boxer Ryan Garcia took his track skills virtual through an authentic F1 race simulator experience, courtesy of Luxury Rally Club, a private members club for the world’s top luxury automotive collectors.

On initial impact, the Gift Paddock suite made headlines across the F1 races – an impeccable start to the what’s only beginning for the annual F1 races in Miami.

Photo Credit: Giovanni Torres