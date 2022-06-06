Easy As 1, 2, 3: The Small But Mighty Line From Melts Infusions Taking Personal Wellness To The Next Level

Melts Infusions, a Vancouver-based wellness movement, wants to redefine the way we approach holistic autonomy in a busy world that spares no expense for quality self-care. Founded in 2021, the inspiration behind Melts Infusions was born out of necessity, and as we continue to evolve our practices in personal maintenance, we look for healthy alternatives to modern medicine that also support a full schedule. With a single dropper of plant-infused excellence, Melts Infusions is rapidly changing the image of balance, showing us that a sound mind, body, and soul are more accessible than ever.

The standing power of herbal antidotes has endured centuries of quiet success among those willing to take the next step, and Sanaz Bahrami, the founder of Melts Infusions, proved a point with her first Tik Tok in December of 2020. Drawing on personal hurdles with anxiety, ADHD, and depression, Bahrami opened her heart to her followers online to showcase her own journey in self-discovery. This leading lady has maintained a stronghold on both Instagram and Tik Tok, where she routinely shares meaningful insight related to botanical wellness and the misperceptions we create surrounding timeless techniques that mother nature has employed for millennia. Melts Infusions is Bahrami’s saving grace, and she wants to share her discoveries with a new generation of truth seekers craving a better standard for their mental health.

With just two luxurious oils and a sea moss capsule in rotation, Melts Infusions has expertly raised the bar for self-care with style, reminding us to put ourselves first and keep our bodies naturally happy, second to none. This dynamic collection of adaptogenic and nootropic herbal blends comes in clutch when you need it most, like after a stressful day at work or when you just can’t get around that writer’s block. Bahrami herself holds a Master’s in Biomedical Engineering and repels the addictive qualities that often accompany over-the-counter medications, favoring instead the natural balance that our bodies adopt when we introduce holistic practices. The genesis of Melts Infusions began with a homemade brew of “peace tea”, a proprietary blend of medicinal plants and roots like ashwagandha, lavender, nettle, and motherwort, to name a few. This mixture evolved into Melts Infusions’ two signature blends, aptly named “Uplift” and “Unwind”. One is a natural stimulant intended to enhance mood, energy, and focus, while the other is sedative and calming, and both work wonders together taken day or night.

Part of Bahrami’s mission with Melts Infusions is to educate the masses on what they’re missing out on. At times, the nuances of herbal medicine can seem alienating to the untrained eye, but the reality is that much of the anatomy in holistic practice has been carried through centuries of tried and true results…all we have to do is listen.

Bahrami’s videos are complementary to Melts Infusions and seek to break down the barriers between consumer and creator. On Instagram, she maintains a similar zeal of authority in holistic health, sharing videos that dissect misperceptions surrounding herbal medicine. This approach, full of warmth and compassion, is what truly separates Melts Infusions from market competitors. That being said, Bahrami’s line of oils is unique in its target areas, as each mixture irons out the kinks of stress and anxiety without defaulting to psychedelic trimmings. Melts Infusions is completely natural and safe to use for daily support or need-based relief, primarily in those moments where you don’t know where to turn. It all boils down to peace of mind and knowing that what you ingest is only helping you rather than digging up new obstacles.

Presently, Bahrami is making moves to secure their new FDA-approved manufacturing facility as well as roll out into wholesale markets and retail spaces. She continues to share highly insightful videos on TikTok and Instagram that both inspire and enlighten her followers to simply listen to their bodies and make smarter decisions. Melts Infusions has quickly become the standard in wellness support that leads to a balanced mind, body, and soul, offering a bounty of tested extracts and supplements that reward a state of homeostasis. Bahrami aims to change the game of self-care so that we’re the champions of our own chapters and that our stories are forever evolving with each rotation however we see fit. No matter how we play the game, we should always lead with a sharp mind, a melted heart, and a clear path to elevated wellness.

Written in partnership with Ascend