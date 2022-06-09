Cover Story
Cocktail Of The Week: The Miami Beach EDITION’s Candy-Colored Pride Libation

Miami Beach EDITIONPhoto Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

What better way to celebrate PRIDE month than by toasting with a rainbow-colored cocktail? Miamians and travelers alike will be clinking up a storm with the gloriously vibrant Pride-centric libation at the Miami Beach EDITION this month. The cocktail, which is available throughout June, is crafted with a float of refreshing ginger beer, sour lime juice, crisp thyme syrup, and vodka over crushed ice and topped with colorful sour candy. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to an LGBTQ+ organization, the cocktail will be available for purchase at both Market at EDITION and MATADOR Bar.

Miami Beach EDITION Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

Here’s how to make the Miami Beach EDITION’s Pride cocktail:

1.5 ounces of vodka
A float of ginger beer
0.5 oz of lime juice
0.5 oz of thyme syrup
Over crushed ice
+ airhead extreme sours

Miami Beach EDITIONPhoto Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION is located at 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

