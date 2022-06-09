Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

What better way to celebrate PRIDE month than by toasting with a rainbow-colored cocktail? Miamians and travelers alike will be clinking up a storm with the gloriously vibrant Pride-centric libation at the Miami Beach EDITION this month. The cocktail, which is available throughout June, is crafted with a float of refreshing ginger beer, sour lime juice, crisp thyme syrup, and vodka over crushed ice and topped with colorful sour candy. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to an LGBTQ+ organization, the cocktail will be available for purchase at both Market at EDITION and MATADOR Bar.

Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

Here’s how to make the Miami Beach EDITION’s Pride cocktail:

1.5 ounces of vodka

A float of ginger beer

0.5 oz of lime juice

0.5 oz of thyme syrup

Over crushed ice

+ airhead extreme sours

Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION is located at 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140