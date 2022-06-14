Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation
For the first time in two years, the James Beard Awards were back in effect, live and in person at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Presenters included Maneet Chauhan, chef, television personality, and judge on the Food Network’s Chopped; Ashley Christensen, chef, restaurateur, and author; Christian Clemenson, actor in HBO’s hit series Julia, Apollo 13, and The Big Lebowski; Dominique Crenn, three Michelin star chef and owner of Atelier Crenn; Claudia Fleming, executive pastry chef and former judge on Beat Bobbly Flay, Chopped, and Top Chef: Desserts; Tahiirah Habibi, sommelier, founder of The Hue Society, and James Beard Awards Committee member; Ingrid Hoffmann, TV personality, restauranteur, and host of the Food Network’s Simply Delicioso; Tanya Holland, chef, trustee, and Awards Committee Chair; Lori Lightfoot, 65th mayor of Chicago; Marcus Samuelsson, seven-time James Beard Awarding-winning chef, author, and restaurateur; Monti Carlo, TV personality, food writer, and host of the Food Network’s Help My Yelp; Paola Velez, James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef and activist; Jeremy Allen White, actor, author, and star of the new FX show, The Bear; Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, and teacher; among others. Visual media assets from this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards can be found here. Show photos will be uploaded by midnight.
So, without further ado, the winners!
Restaurant and Chef America’s Classics Award Winners:
Each year, this committee-chosen Award recognizes establishments in six of the 12 Restaurant and Chef Award regions. For more information on this year’s America’s Classics honorees, see here.
· The Busy Bee Café, Atlanta, GA; Owner: Tracy Gates
· Casa Vega, Sherman Oaks, CA; Owner: Christy Vega
· Corinne’s Place, Camden, NJ; Owner: Corinne Bradley-Powers
· Florence’s Restaurant, Oklahoma City, OK; Owner: Florence Kemp
· Solly’s Grille, Milwaukee, WI; Owner: Glenn Fieber
· Wo Hop, New York, NY; Owners: Huang Family