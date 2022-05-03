ZIMMERMANN’s Stunning New Location In Naples Florida

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zimmermann

ZIMMERMANN has officially opened in Naples at the local Waterside Shops! The brand is continuing its U.S retail expansion with the recent opening of its newest location this past weekend on April 30th. This location will be one of four stores to open in Florida with a total of over 15 stores in the U.S by June 2022.

Waterside Shops is happy to welcome ZIMMERMANN with just over 1356 square feet elegantly designed by Studio McQualter; a privately held interior design and planning studio based in South Wales, Sydney Australia. The storefront was finished in a beautiful emphatic green paint which is synonymous with the brand’s overall aesthetic. The build out features high coved ceilings with white walls and natural light. The boutique is surrounded by multiple intimate rooms and an elevated lounge area for customers and guests.

Creative Director & Co-Founder, Nicky Zimmermann tells a theme for which is designed especially for Naples, a vacation vibe – “it’s simple, cool and has a sense of journey.” The Naples boutique highlights the importance of a neighborhood feel but also includes small touches of the brand’s Australian roots. The boutique’s art work highlights one of those aspects with Australian artists, Birdie Gillman, Emily Ferretti and Amy French. All favorites of Nicky Zimmermann. The store’s artwork is a unique collection from all three artists. The boutique also features a beautiful wall collage by Laith Mcgregor. The store features a custom made vase by ceramicist, Nori Lindsay. Halo illuminated mirrors will show off the beautiful product for all clients. Furniture inside includes vintage selections such as a striking African carved timber table and Vico Magistretti seating.

The boutique displays a mix of custom and vintage lighting throughout the store including a rare 1950’s Bruno Gatta wall light and shogun floor lamps designed by Ettore Sottsass Callimaco and Mario Bottas. The walls illuminate the stores tall ceilings and white walls with 1970’s Charlotte Perriand sconces. A custom pendant designed by Studio McQualter then made by Anna Charlsworth hangs from the grand ceiling in the lounge area. Clients will especially love the simplistic and chic cash wrap that provides the client an intimate check out with stylists.

Naples location has opened up with products from their Spring 22’ and Summer 22’ collections. They also feature footwear and accessories among other beautiful pieces for all clients to enjoy. Call the store to make an appointment at: 239.234.3101. The store’s location is G-14 Waterside Shops, 5415 Tamiami Trail N Naples, FL, 34108.