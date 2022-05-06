Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

It’s undoubtedly an exciting week to be in Miami. Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, has officially made its mark on Miami. The Miami Grand Prix has become one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, bringing the most talented drivers and racing teams as well as luxury brands to the Magic City. And to make this race even more special, Tiffany & Co. introduced a new series of trophy designs for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Handcrafted and beautifully designed for the winner of the race on Sunday, the sleek new Tiffany & Co. trophy is an extraordinary testament to Tiffany & Co.’s exquisite craftsmanship. It took over 65 hours of expert silversmithing to perfect and features 11.5 pounds of sterling silver, standing at 20.75 inches in height.

The House also designed and handcrafted the first, second, and third place trophies, as well as a team trophy, at its famed hollowware workshop in Rhode Island—a Tiffany & Co. tradition that spans over 160 years. Ahead, we’re sharing a closer look at the new trophy, which is deserving of an award itself.

