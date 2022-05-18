Photo Credit: Johnny Walker

Johnnie Walker is the latest liquor brand to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The Scotch company, along with BlockBar.com, offers seven whisky connoisseurs the chance to own an extremely rare bottle of 48-year-old Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs, alongside their very own digital art and have access to an exclusive brand experience in Scotland.

These digital tokens unlock access to a unique piece of graphic design by artist Kode Abdo — better known as BossLogic. The renowned artist is known for his fancasts, creating posters for some big recent films, and more recently, teaming up with footballer Lionel Messi to create a new series of artistic NFTs.

Tied to each bottle is a one-off opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Johnnie Walker Princes Street – the brand’s visitor experience in Edinburgh, Scotland, where imbibers will be treated to a journey of Johnnie Walker and the country’s whisky-making culture. Staying at the palatial Gleneagles Townhouse, NFT owners will tour the iconic Glenkinchie Distillery, which plays such an integral role in the crafting of Johnnie Walker whisky, take a guided tour of the Diageo archive and enjoy VIP tastings of only the rarest and most collectible whiskies from the Diageo collection.

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour is crafted from rare whiskies that have all been aged for at least 48 years– from the four “ghost” distilleries of Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal. It sits in a hand blown, green Baccarat crystal decanter and is beautifully presented in a hand crafted, wooden cabinet.

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs will be available to buy at 10.30am EST on Tuesday May 31st on a first come, first served basis. Priced at $35,000 USD the Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs are available to purchase with ETH or by fiat. The Lobby will open at 10am EST on BlockBar.com. In order to enter the Lobby each participant must have either $35,000 in their Ethereum based wallet connected to the site or receive pre-approval if they intend to pay via wire transfer. At 10.30am the first users to reserve the bottle will then have 10 minutes to checkout. Users who successfully check out will also receive an artwork NFT by BossLogic transferred to their wallet, as well as the opportunity to redeem the Scotland experience.