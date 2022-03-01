Photo Credit: Hard Rock Hotel + Casino
Lionel Messi — a.k.a. Leo Messi — has a name that has come to mean “greatness.” The Argentine soccer player is considered to be the current greatest in the world, and has the accolades to prove it. These include a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team. He holds the record for most international goals by a South American male (80), and has the most goals by a player for a single club, among other career highs.
And now, he has his… drum roll please… own burger.
Photo Credit: Hard Rock Hotel + Casino
Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Cafe has announced the global launch of its brand-new menu item – the Messi Burger – as the latest innovation in its “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign, in which Messi himself is a partner. The collaboration began in 2021, when Messi joined forces with the brand for an initiative built on fan inspiration to unveil a new collection of merchandise, which includes some of Messi’s iconic symbols such as the number 10, the lion, and his own logo.
But let’s get to the good stuff: the burger. Starting today, this signature patty, crafted by Messi himself, is now available for fans to order at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas.
The Messi Burger includes ten ingredients as an elevated take on the venue’s Steak Burger. Fans who dare to take a bite will taste a juicy double stack of seasoned and seared ground beef patties, toppings of provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion, and Hard Rock’s signature, spicy, smoky sauce served on a toasted brioche bun with shredded romaine lettuce and vine-ripened tomato. If you want to get really MESSI, try the burger topped with a fried egg.