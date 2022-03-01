Photo Credit: Hard Rock Hotel + Casino

Lionel Messi — a.k.a. Leo Messi — has a name that has come to mean “greatness.” The Argentine soccer player is considered to be the current greatest in the world, and has the accolades to prove it. These include a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team. He holds the record for most international goals by a South American male (80), and has the most goals by a player for a single club, among other career highs.

And now, he has his… drum roll please… own burger.

Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Cafe has announced the global launch of its brand-new menu item – the Messi Burger – as the latest innovation in its “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign, in which Messi himself is a partner. The collaboration began in 2021, when Messi joined forces with the brand for an initiative built on fan inspiration to unveil a new collection of merchandise, which includes some of Messi’s iconic symbols such as the number 10, the lion, and his own logo.