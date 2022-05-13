Start Your Engines, Formula 1 Takes Miami! – A Haute Living Recap

For the first time ever, Miami hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Miami was abuzz this past week with luxury cars, events, champagne, and paddocks. As a first-time host, Miami wanted to show attendees a good time – in the way that only Miami can. Haute Living takes you through the ‘Haute-est’ events of the weekend – from McLaren to Carbone Beach to Hard Rock Stadium.

Wednesday, May 4

Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Opening Party

Photo Credit: Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium before the chaos began for the weekend, this kick-off party was headlined by globally-known House DJ/producer Kygo and sponsored by Heineken. Thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the beginning of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix race weekend F1® drivers, team principals, and racers also came on stage to entertain the crowd. Kygo came on swiftly after with lots of celebrity friends including singer-songwriter Justin Jesso, Latinx superstar Anitta, and the Joe Jonas-led band DNCE. Even F1 Driver Lando Norris hopped on stage to try his hand at the DJ tables!

“The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® was an unforgettable way to introduce the stars of Formula 1® to the fans and celebrate the start of our first-ever race in Miami with a brilliant performance by Kygo and special guests,” said Richard Cregan, CEO, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Intimate Belvedere Vodka Dinner Launching New Cocktail – Raspberry Circuit

Belvedere hosted an intimate Race Week Kickoff dinner to celebrate F1 in Miami and their new cocktail with the CEO and new creative director. The Belvedere Raspberry Circuit was inspired by the energy of F1 and contains vodka, raspberry puree, and lime to create a refreshing drink to enjoy in the Florida sun. The drink is also topped off with a garnish of five raspberries as a cheeky nod to the iconic five red lights at the top of each race.

Thursday, May 5

“When You Drive Never Drink” Heineken Campaign Party with McLaren

A Global Partner of Formula 1, Heineken recently launched a “When You Drive Never Drink” campaign in support of their 0.0% beer. With the help of familiar F1 faces such as McLaren Racing Driver Daniel Ricciardo and Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Sergio Perez, Heineken released a short commercial to help spread the message to never drink and drive.

At the launch party of the campaign in Miami Beach, there were McLaren racing cars on display, fully stocked Heineken bars, as well as a simulated racing game where attendees got to give it their best shot behind the wheel.

Also as part of the campaign, throughout the weekend lucky fans were surprised at bars and entertainment locations with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in a Heineken wrapped McLaren Supercar to the Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes Benz x will.i.am Launch Event

In the heart of Miami’s Design District, Grammy award-winning artist will.i.am partnered up with Mercedes-AMG to reveal an exclusive one-of-a-kind vehicle that he designed himself called WILL.I.AMG. The mission of this joint project is to give students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM education. The event included many stars who came out to support the mission including Jamie Foxx, Swizz Beatz, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Khaled, Ludacris, Timbaland, and more.

Berluti x BWT Alpine F1 Reveal Event

Parisian luxury fashion Maison, Berluti, announced their partnership with BWT Alpine F1 team as their official Elegance Partner. An emblem of masculine elegance, Berluti provides a complete, head-to-toe wardrobe for modern men. On select occasions, the drivers Fernando Alonso – two-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion – and Esteban Ocon – who took his maiden Formula 1 victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, will wear custom head to toe Berluti looks. Also as a first, Berluti revealed their handcrafted Venezia leather case to contain the team’s steering wheels.

Friday, May 6

American Express presents CARBONE Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CARBONE Beach

Dinner at Carbone Beach was one of the most star-studded events of the weekend. The highly sought-after Carbone restaurant moved to Miami Beach’s shores for a 2-night dinner event in honor of F1. The dinner was prepared by Chef Mario Carbone himself and the menu featured signature dishes from his Michelin-starred restaurant.

Celebrity guests included David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter, David Fizdale, Michael Bay, Larsa Pippen, James Corden, Damon Idris, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, Jorge and Laura Pasada, and Fabolous. There were also performances by renowned pianist Chloe Flower and Grammy award-winning artist Wyclef Jean. After Wyclef’s performance, CARBONE Beach hosted a second-course soiree in partnership with The h.wood Group and Sports Illustrated with live DJ sets by Zack Bia.

Saturday, May 7

Tag Heuer at Jungle Plaza

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn

Luxury watch brand, Tag Heuer, hosted a private cocktail event at Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza. This exclusive event included collectors, celebrities, and friends of the brand who came together to celebrate the partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. The occasion also included a go-kart experience and guests cheered from the sidelines as they watched TAG Heuer’s ambassadors and reigning World Champion Max Verstappen and his Oracle Red Bull Racing teammate Checo Perez put the pedal to the metal during an intense race around the track.

Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Photo Credit: Albert Manduca/AP Images for Hard Rock 8

Last, but certainly not least, is the Formula 1 race itself! Full of food, drinks, games, cars, and luxury, Miami’s debut race will be one to remember. The event took place over three days and included practice rounds, the W Series, and the Miami Grand Prix.

Photo Credit: Albert Manduca/AP Images for Hard Rock 8

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue included a few niche areas to give attendees a taste of that Miami life. In the marina, there were yachts floating in fake water, and a couple of steps away was Luxury Row where every automobile company had its own designated area for fun and drinks. Bal Harbour shops had a pop-up area equipped with a mini racetrack and cars for guests to play with. On the West Side Campus, there were life-size games such as a driving simulator, a reaction timing game, posing on the platform as the winners of F1, and even the chance to try your hands at being on a pit crew.

Photo Credit: Albert Manduca/AP Images for Hard Rock

On the other side, there was the Hard Rock Beach Club outfitted with real sand and cabanas, bringing iconic Miami Beach to Formula 1. The beach club included a stage where many notable artists performed throughout the weekend such as Post Malone, Zedd, Tiesto, and The Chainsmokers.

On Sunday the final race was held and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing pulled the gold.

“It was an incredible atmosphere, it was really well-organized. It’s not easy to put on an event like this and they did an amazing job and I had a lot of fun driving around,” said race winner Verstappen. “The atmosphere was incredible — it’s great to see how much interest the sport has got in the last few years,” said Leclerc. “The organization was great with loads of people and good weather. It was amazing to be here.”

Photo Credit: Albert Manduca/AP Images for Hard Rock 8

All in all, Miami’s inaugural Formula 1 race was a success filled with Florida sunshine, amazing food, delicious drinks, fast cars, and the luxury lifestyle for which the Magic City is known.