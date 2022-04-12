Top 3 Seafood Haute Spots To Try In Naples Florida

Craving fresh seafood? Look no other than just off the coast in The Gulf of Mexico. Known to be fantastic and fresh off the boat, Naples has a great selection for sourcing only the best catches daily. Whether you’re looking for a date night of evening sushi or a weekend brunch seafood tower, Haute Living has the top seafood places to try in Naples!

Photo Credit: THE CLAW BAR

THE CLAW BAR

Bellasera’s The Claw Bar sums up everything from parts to people. Their culture admits one phrase, “Gracious Hospitality.” Pop in for the daily Happy Hour to order a Claw Bar fav, Sea BLT Salad, known for its fresh seafood pairings of chilled lobster, shrimp, & crab salad, Boston lettuce, roasted tomato, bacon & smoked tomato vinaigrette. Dinner options are endless with multiple selections of overflowing seafood towers. Whether stopping in for a lunch meeting or dinner on the patio with pool views and sunset rays, start your meal with the fresh Tuna Crudo. This fresh tuna is paired with dashi mayo, ponzu, scallions, pickled fresno & cucumber. Complete your meal with the coveted Seafood Tower which is perfect for a small group to share. The Seafood Tower Tower consist of today’s fresh seafood catches: crab, lobster, shrimp, oysters & caviar paired with an assortment of crackers and a trio of sauces! Visit https://www.theclawbar.com for reservations and more information.

Photo Credit: THE CLAW BAR

RITZ CARLTON’S: DUSK

One of the most sophisticated sushi restaurants in Naples, Dusk of The Ritz Carlton, is an avant gart go-to for some of Naples’ freshest seafood. The atmosphere is designed to speak a simple and sleek vibe while bringing in a beachy bar and lounge feel. With views overlooking the Gulf, enjoy sushi and fresh seafood. Start off from the bar with an Orange Blossom. Mixologist will pour you augustine vodka, strawberry puree, fresh orange, lime juice and orange blossom honey. Try the fresh caught sashimi options including: hamachi, unagi maguro, ebi and maguro. Finish with the # 1 sushi roll on the menu, The Rainbow Roll. Wrapped to perfection you’ll taste fresh spicy tuna, cucumber, salmon, hamachi and ebi. Visit The Ritz Carlton for more information: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/naples/naples-beach/dining/dusk

USS NEMO:

USS NEMO is the exquisite premier destination for high-end seafood in Southwest Florida, welcome aboard! Built out just like the original Submarine, USS NEMO has a unique ambiance that is voted the top seafood restaurant in Naples year after year. Most known for their signature dish The Miso Broiled Sea Bass. Cooked in a citrus-ginger butter sauce, paired with steamed rice or potato puree, asparagus and carrot tempura. The most popular unique appetizer is either the Tuna Tataki Pizza or Grilled Octopus Pizza. Other mouthwatering options on the dinner menu include: sauteed wild halibut, prime tuna, blackened tandoori swordfish and grilled salmon. Visit USS Nemo for reservations and more information here: https://ussnemorestaurant.com

Photo Credit: USS NEMO