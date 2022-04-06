Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Over the last several years, the fashion industry has utilized its massive platform and network to support meaningful causes through social media, special offerings and events. Through these initiatives, the industry amplifies its voice to make a real impact. Last week, French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela alongside Haute Living hosted an evening at the Maison Margiela boutique in the Miami Design District to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the emergency in the Ukraine.

Together, Maison Margiela and Haute Living curated an evening of cocktails and shopping with a purpose. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with cocktails before perusing Maison Margiela’s latest pieces, like the Glam Slam bag and Replica sneakers, in the sleek concept store, which opened its doors last July. A percentage of sales from the event benefited UNHCR, which is the UN Refugee Agency and a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. In light of the urgent crisis in the Ukraine, OTB Foundation (the global group that owns Maison Margiela) has extended its support to UNHCR to help people and families forced to flee within their national borders and to neighboring countries.

Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

It was undoubtedly a successful evening of intentional shopping, with notable guests like Chris and Marcela Preziosi, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Chief Executive Officer of OTB North America Laura Dubin Wander, Todd Krim, Angela Birdman, and more, in attendance. Ahead, discover an inside look into the evening, and to learn more about the OTB Foundation, visit the website here.

Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images Photo Credit: Romain / Getty Images Photo Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesThe Maison Margiela boutique is located in the Miami Design District at 142 NE 41st Street.