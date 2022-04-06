21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood

Shopping For A Cause: Inside Maison Margiela & Haute Living’s Impactful Evening In The Miami Design District

Fashion, Haute Scene, Haute Shopping, News, Philanthropy

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Over the last several years, the fashion industry has utilized its massive platform and network to support meaningful causes through social media, special offerings and events. Through these initiatives, the industry amplifies its voice to make a real impact. Last week, French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela alongside Haute Living hosted an evening at the Maison Margiela boutique in the Miami Design District to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the emergency in the Ukraine. 

Together, Maison Margiela and Haute Living curated an evening of cocktails and shopping with a purpose. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with cocktails before perusing Maison Margiela’s latest pieces, like the Glam Slam bag and Replica sneakers, in the sleek concept store, which opened its doors last July. A percentage of sales from the event benefited UNHCR, which is the UN Refugee Agency and a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. In light of the urgent crisis in the Ukraine, OTB Foundation (the global group that owns Maison Margiela) has extended its support to UNHCR to help people and families forced to flee within their national borders and to neighboring countries.

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesMaison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty Images

It was undoubtedly a successful evening of intentional shopping, with notable guests like Chris and Marcela Preziosi, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Chief Executive Officer of OTB North America Laura Dubin Wander, Todd Krim, Angela Birdman, and more, in attendance. Ahead, discover an inside look into the evening, and to learn more about the OTB Foundation, visit the website here

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty Images

Maison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesMaison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesMaison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesMaison MargielaPhoto Credit: Romain / Getty ImagesThe Maison Margiela boutique is located in the Miami Design District at 142 NE 41st Street.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
David Grutman's Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At Komodo
Haute Crypto
April 6, 2022
David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At Komodo
By Adrienne Faurote
Grand Marnier & Baccarat
Haute Drinks
April 6, 2022
A Grande Cuvée: Grand Marnier & Baccarat Celebrate The New Quintessence With A Private Tasting In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
April 6, 2022
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
By Laura Schreffler
Limitierte Edition MAYBACH by Virgil Abloh // Limited Edition MAYBACH by Virgil Abloh
Fashion
April 6, 2022
Mercedes-Maybach Unveils Project Maybach, Its Super Exclusive, Stylish Collaboration With The Late Virgil Abloh
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami