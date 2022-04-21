Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for LincolnLincoln celebrated its centennial anniversary with some major star power — brand ambassador Matthew McConaughey — and simultaneously announced its first-ever BEV concept – Lincoln Star Concept – last night in LA.

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

The event, held at NeueHouse Hollywood, saw a slew of Lincoln’s top players on hand, including Chief Designer Robert Gelardi and President Joy Falotico, as well as a selection of vehicles from its 100-year history.

The Lincoln Star Concept represents the brands first, significant step towards its electrified future. Evolving the Lincoln’s core Quiet Flight tenets, the concept showcases a dynamic new face that reveals the brand’s vision for connected, electrified vehicles.

Connected technologies and a next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System deliver unique, rejuvenating moments inside the cabin, with three moods that create a sanctuary harmonizing scent, sight and sound built around the body’s natural circadian rhythm.

As part of the news, the brand is enhancing its electrification strategy; it plans to introduce three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, and a fourth by the end of 2026.

