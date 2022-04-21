Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

Lincoln Celebrates Its Centennial With Star Power: Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey + First-Ever EV, Star Concept

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Matthew McConaughey

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for LincolnLincoln celebrated its centennial anniversary with some major star power — brand ambassador Matthew McConaughey — and simultaneously announced its first-ever BEV concept – Lincoln Star Concept – last night in LA. 

Lincoln Centennial CelebrationPhoto Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

The event, held at NeueHouse Hollywood, saw a slew of Lincoln’s top players on hand, including Chief Designer Robert Gelardi and President  Joy Falotico, as well as a selection of vehicles from its 100-year history.

Lincoln Centennial CelebrationPhoto Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

The Lincoln Star Concept represents the brands first, significant step towards its electrified future. Evolving the Lincoln’s core Quiet Flight tenets, the concept showcases a dynamic new face that reveals the brand’s vision for connected, electrified vehicles.

Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Matthew McConaughey speaks on stage at the Lincoln Centennial Celebration

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

Connected technologies and a next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System deliver unique, rejuvenating moments inside the cabin, with three moods that create a sanctuary harmonizing scent, sight and sound built around the body’s natural circadian rhythm. 

Lincoln Centennial CelebrationPhoto Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

As part of the news, the brand is enhancing its electrification strategy; it plans to introduce three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, and a fourth by the end of 2026. 

Lincoln Centennial CelebrationPhoto Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION
Fashion
April 21, 2022
A Gucci Love Affair: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Gucci Love Parade Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIRE
Fashion
April 20, 2022
First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Cuisine
April 20, 2022
Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8
By Jacob Richardson
News
April 19, 2022
Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami