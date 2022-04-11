Photo Credit: Luca Guadagnino

To celebrate the new silhouettes and colorways of the iconic Peekaboo bag, Fendi has explored the brand’s irreverent imagination and powerful femininity through a short film with the renowned director and long-time friend of the house Luca Guadagnino. Starring fashion model Adwoa Aboah, the short film depicts her gracefully floating over Roman rooftops before arriving on the steps of Fendi’s Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana.

“I feel part of Fendi,” reflects Guadagnino. “I am very close friends with FENDI — as a brand for sure but, most importantly, as a friend of people who are pillars of the company. I feel a very deep connection with the brand – and my mother used to wear Fendi back in the 70s and 80s, so the logo, the type of materials, the quality and the design of Fendi have always been part of my imagery.”

Through this short film, Guadagnino catapults the Italian fashion house into a modern era with Aboah as a fashionable incarnation of superwoman while also paying tribute to the house’s DNA and heritage — which is precisely what the new PeekabooISeeU Petite and Micro bags embody. Playful in essence and influential in the attitude, the new Peekaboo styles were designed for the Fendi woman today.

“The Fendi woman is empowered: she is someone of her own making,” notes Kim Jones. So ahead, immerse yourself into the whimsical world of Fendi through this campaign film — and stay tuned later this week as Haute Living also explored the new Peekaboo bags.

CREDITS:

Film Director: Luca Guadagnino

Creative Direction: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse

Karl Bolander

Stylist: Julia Sarr-Jamois

Hair: Benjamin Muller

Make-Up: Lucia Pica

Casting Director: Shelley Durkan

Model: Adwoa Aboah