An Award-Worthy Collaboration: The Justin Bieber X Vespa Launch Is Fire

Celebrities, Haute Auto, News

Justin Bieber x VespaPhoto Credit: Vespa

Justin Bieber is the latest marquee name to partner with Vespa, joining the ranks of recent collaborators such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon — and you can get your hands on his stealth new whip later this month for, well, a song.

So here are all the details of the Justin Bieber x Vespa collab, and how it came to be.

Justin Bieber x VespaPhoto Credit: Vespa

“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun”, the 28-year-old singer says, adding, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.”

His new, white, monochrome-styled ride, passes through all elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the body of the vehicle are also tone on tone white; that is the spin the singer wanted to put on the design to embody creative drive, vibrancy and vigor.

Justin Bieber x VespaPhoto Credit: Vespa

JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA is rolled out with classic 50, 125 and 150cc engines, now revamped in full respect of the most recent environmental regulations. The fresh, youthful geometry of the vehicle makes up a light yet protective body while the handlebar, with its unmistakable evocative rectangular headlight, supports an extremely modern full color multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12” wheel rims are supreme results of blending style and technology.

This exclusive, limited edition whip is complemented by an equally irresistible accessories collection. A bag, a pair of gloves and a total white helmet with an utter “Justin spin”, the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler (and even more coveted by Beliebers). Pre-booking is set to launch on 18th April 2022.

