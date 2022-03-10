Following what would have been the late Elizabeth Taylor’s 90th birthday, Dorchester Collection has announced a partnership with House of Taylor in honor of the legendary star and activist. Reason being: the late Dame was a loyal guest of The Dorchester, London and The Beverly Hills Hotel, and spent many momentous occasions of her celebrated, transatlantic life at these iconic hotels.

Photo Credit: Left: Elizabeth Taylor photographed by Cecil Beaton at The Dorchester Right: Courtesy of “The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows – The First 100 Years” by Robert S. Anderson, available at www.thebeverlyhillscollection.com

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

As a tribute to the Oscar-winning icon’s incredible legacy as an actress, businesswoman and HIV/AIDS activist, the hotel group has renamed two of its signature suites — the Elizabeth Taylor Harlequin Suite at The Dorchester and Elizabeth Taylor Bungalow 5 at The Beverly Hills Hotel — in her honor.

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Taylor stayed at The Dorchester for the first time with her mother as a 17-year-old and returned to the hotel throughout her life. The hotel’s penthouse Harlequin Suite became her home away from home. It was here that she stayed when she negotiated her legendary deal with 20th Century Fox as the first actor to receive over a million dollars for a movie in Cleopatra. Elizabeth Taylor met Richard Burton on the set of the film and the glamorous couple were regulars at the hotel throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The hotel remained her London-base and it was here she stayed in 2000 for the Buckingham Palace ceremony in which she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by HM Queen Elizabeth II for services to acting and charity, recognizing the star’s fundraising for and commitment to people living with HIV and AIDS.

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Similarly, The Beverly Hills Hotel served as a backdrop to Taylor’s life in California dating back to her childhood. Her father Francis, who inspired her love of art, had a gallery in the hotel’s shopping arcade and she went on to be a frequent guest of the hotel throughout her life. Affectionately known as “the Pink Palace,” the hotel’s famed bungalows (one of which is also named after Marilyn Monroe) are where Elizabeth Taylor spent several of her honeymoons. She dined regularly at the hotel’s iconic Polo Lounge where her “splurge” day favorite of “fried chicken with mashed potato and lots of gravy” is still served, and celebrated iconic moments of her life, such as her Oscar win for Butterfield 8 at the hotel. After her passing in 2011. Taylor’s family hosted a private gathering in the star’s favorite Bungalow 5.

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Guests booking Elizabeth Taylor Bungalow 5 and Elizabeth Taylor Harlequin Suite will be able to enjoy books that give a nod to her vision for a “kinder, braver, more beautiful world” during their stay. A copy of Taylor’s book My Love Affair with Jewelry and the Christie’s auction catalogue for the 2011 The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor: The Legendary Jewels will be available for guests to read in the suites.

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Dorchester is located at 53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, United Kingdom