Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept

You Can Now Stay In An Elizabeth Taylor Suite At The Beverly Hills Hotel & The Dorchester

News, Travel

Elizabeth Taylor
Left: Elizabeth Taylor photographed by Cecil Beaton at The Dorchester
Right: Courtesy of “The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows – The First 100 Years” by Robert S. Anderson, available at www.thebeverlyhillscollection.com.

Following what would have been the late Elizabeth Taylor’s 90th birthday, Dorchester Collection has announced a partnership with House of Taylor in honor of the legendary star and activist. Reason being: the late Dame was a loyal guest of The Dorchester, London and The Beverly Hills Hotel, and spent many momentous occasions of her celebrated, transatlantic life at these iconic hotels.

Photo Credit: Left: Elizabeth Taylor photographed by Cecil Beaton at The Dorchester Right: Courtesy of “The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows – The First 100 Years” by Robert S. Anderson, available at www.thebeverlyhillscollection.com

Dorchester Collection
Harlequin Penthouse dining room, The Dorchester

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

As a tribute to the Oscar-winning icon’s incredible legacy as an actress, businesswoman and HIV/AIDS activist, the hotel group has renamed two of its signature suites — the Elizabeth Taylor Harlequin Suite at The Dorchester and Elizabeth Taylor Bungalow 5 at The Beverly Hills Hotel — in her honor.

Dorchester Collection
Harlequin Penthouse second bedroom, The Dorchester

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Taylor stayed at The Dorchester for the first time with her mother as a 17-year-old and returned to the hotel throughout her life. The hotel’s penthouse Harlequin Suite became her home away from home. It was here that she stayed when she negotiated her legendary deal with 20th Century Fox as the first actor to receive over a million dollars for a movie in Cleopatra. Elizabeth Taylor met Richard Burton on the set of the film and the glamorous couple were regulars at the hotel throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The hotel remained her London-base and it was here she stayed in 2000 for the Buckingham Palace ceremony in which she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by HM Queen Elizabeth II for services to acting and charity, recognizing the star’s fundraising for and commitment to people living with HIV and AIDS.

Dorchester Collection
Bungalow 5 Patio, The Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Similarly, The Beverly Hills Hotel served as a backdrop to Taylor’s life in California dating back to her childhood. Her father Francis, who inspired her love of art, had a gallery in the hotel’s shopping arcade and she went on to be a frequent guest of the hotel throughout her life. Affectionately known as “the Pink Palace,” the hotel’s famed bungalows (one of which is also named after Marilyn Monroe) are where Elizabeth Taylor spent several of her honeymoons. She dined regularly at the hotel’s iconic Polo Lounge where her “splurge” day favorite of “fried chicken with mashed potato and lots of gravy” is still served, and celebrated iconic moments of her life, such as her Oscar win for Butterfield 8 at the hotel. After her passing in 2011. Taylor’s family hosted a private gathering in the star’s favorite Bungalow 5.

Dorchester Collection
Bungalow 5 Living Room, The Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

Guests booking Elizabeth Taylor Bungalow 5 and Elizabeth Taylor Harlequin Suite will be able to enjoy books that give a nod to her vision for a “kinder, braver, more beautiful world” during their stay. A copy of Taylor’s book My Love Affair with Jewelry and the Christie’s auction catalogue for the 2011 The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor: The Legendary Jewels will be available for guests to read in the suites.

Dorchester Collection
Bungalow 5 Pool, The Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: Dorchester Collection

The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Dorchester is located at 53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, United Kingdom

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Shark Social Club
Art
March 10, 2022
Jeremy Renner, Diplo, Dave Grutman & More Make A Splash In The NFT World With The Launch Of Shark Social Club
By Laura Schreffler
Bulgari Cocktail
Haute Wine + Spirits
March 10, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Sweet 18th Anniversary Of Bulgari Hotels With The Bulgari Cocktail
By Laura Schreffler
Mon Coeur
News
March 9, 2022
How Mon Coeur Founder Louise Ulukaya Is Making The World A Better Place
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Yachts
March 8, 2022
Miami International Boat Show 2022 Recognizes Italian Brand Azimut Yachts With Prestigious Innovation Award
By Isabella Harrison

Los Angeles

New York

Miami