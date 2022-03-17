Alexander Zverev
SKIMS Is Debuting The New Swim Collection In Miami This Weekend

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Kim Kardashian’s beloved brand, SKIMS, is officially making waves in Miami this weekend in the Miami Design District. The first-ever pop-up in Miami is set to launch the latest category added to the repertoire: swim. 

Kim Kardashian MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of SKIMS

“I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami!” Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, said. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear, and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream—it’s one of my favorite destinations, and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.” 

The weekend pop-up marks the continued growth, expansion and evolution of the brand as it not only enters a new category but also broadens its physical retail presence. On the heels of the extremely successful collaboration between Fendi and Skims, this next—brief—chapter in Miami is expected to be major. The pop-up, housed in a high-impact chrome box structure with an infinity-edge water feature that cascades down the sleek, rounded sides, will carry the full range of the new category, including neutral bikinis and sporty one-pieces and cover-ups, ideal for the minimalist shopper. With a dynamic range of cuts and coverage designed for comfort and confidence, SKIMS continues to live true to the brand ethos of producing ultra-flattering and versatile styles to enhance every body.

Kim Kardashian MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of SKIMSKim Kardashian MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of SKIMSTo design the space, the brand tapped esteemed designer Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger design studio. Inspired by the brand’s signature tonal palette, the interior is neutral with matching molded surfaces, highlighting the SKIMS Swim collection. 

Customers can also enjoy refreshing treats in six signature shades from artisan New York ice cream parlor Morgenstern’s (available with purchase) within the immersive space. The SKIMS Swim pop-up will be open daily for a limited time beginning March 19th from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at 95 NE 40TH ST, Miami, FL 33137.

