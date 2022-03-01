ANUEL AA
National Franchise Law Firm Founded By Attorney Robert Zarco Celebrates 30 Years of Success With ‘Party Of The Year’

News

Led by founder Robert Zarco, esteemed law firm Zarco, Einhorn, Salkowski & Brito, P.A. celebrated its 30th anniversary with what was arguably the party of the century. Mr. Zarco was awarded a proclamation by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to commemorate February 26th 2022 as Zarco, Einhorn, Salkowski & Brito, P.A. Day.

Robert Zarco

Photo Credit: Germain Marchesani

Zarco, Einhorn, Salkowski & Brito P.A. made its name representing the business and legal interests of franchisees, the little guy, in disputes and negotiations against franchisors, similar to David vs. Goliath. The firm’s founder, Robert Zarco, hosted a grand and beautiful gala event at his Renaissance estate by the bay in Central Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: Germain Marchesani

Photo Credit: Germain Marchesani

Guests who attended the gala event included nearly 500 distinguished clients, colleagues, friends and family from across the country as well as locally. The theme of the celebration was dubbed “Tropicana in Havana” after the Latin roots of its founder and the people who have largely influenced Miami in the flavor of its music, food and ambiance. Attendees cherished a magical night filled with picturesque views, a one-of-a-kind environment, an eight-piece live band and DJ, as well as numerous and extraordinary interactive entertainers who cascaded upon the venue throughout the evening. It was a truly historic event filled with nothing but the best people, food and music.

Robert Zarco, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Photo Credit: Germain Marchesani

Zarco, Einhorn, Salkowski & Brito, P.A. is a full-service commercial litigation firm that is nationally recognized as a leader in enforcing and protecting the rights of franchisees, dealers, licensees and distributors. The experienced team of heavyweight attorneys includes former economists, bankers and accountants, and has been at the forefront of important legal and operational issues as well as precedent-setting cases in franchise law in both the U.S. federal and state courts.

Experience the sights and sounds of the epic event in the video below:

