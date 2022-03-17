Miami Disco Magic – Latin American Fashion Summit 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Latin American Fashion Summit was back and better than ever. Miami was abuzz as some of the biggest names in LatinX fashion and beauty came to town to host panels and workshops, network, and fiesta!

For three days, attendees were able to learn from the best of the best about business, sustainability, and entrepreneurship within the fashion and beauty world. Many industry giants spoke on panels including Grammy award-winning music business mogul Pharrell, luxury beauty leader Augustinus Bader, renowned designer Alexandre Birman, and co-founder of Moda Operandi, Lauren Santo Domingo.

Influencers, fashion bloggers, models, designers, and entrepreneurs all gathered to learn about topics such as the future of diamonds, fashion in the metaverse, the reinvention of leadership, and the potential of Latin American design. The annual “Pitch to LAFS” also took place where new designers pitched their company to a jury in competition for a grand prize of $10,000 and support in launching their business to the next level.

But what is fashion without fun? The Summit wouldn’t have been complete without the opening and closing dinner parties that took place at El Tucan and the Historic Alfred Dupont Building, respectively. The opening party was themed “Disco Extravaganza” where attendees busted out their best boogie-ing outfits, while Alexandre Birman’s closing party was themed “Magical Realism” and featured beautiful flowers, sparkles, and extravagance galore.

Partnerships throughout the conference included Oribe, Michael Kors, Perrier, Lexus, Meta, Greentex, Zacapa Rum as a co-host and sponsor, and the official hotel partner – Mr. C Hotels.

LAFS 2022 was a major success and was a momentous learning occasion for all involved in the fashion world.

For a peek at what this year’s schedule entailed, visit the website here.

See you at LAFS 2023!

Photos courtesy of Azzi + Co.