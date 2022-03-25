Naples’ Exclusive Luxury Shopping Destination: Waterside Shops

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Waterside ShopsVisit Naples’ luxury shopping destination at the exclusive Waterside Shops. Rooted by over 50 of the world’s top retailers and restaurants, Waterside Shops is anchored by luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. Brand staples include Louis Vuitton, La Maison Yamron Jewelers, Gucci, Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Salvatore Ferragamo, and a well established Saks Fifth Avenue. Saks Fifth Avenue at Waterside Shops offers eclectic designer apparel, shoes, home decor and more! Saks houses a few stand alone boutiques such as Chanel, Dior and most recently Bottega Veneta, opening Fall 2022. Work with some of the best personal stylists to grow your wardrobe or dress you for any special event!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Waterside ShopsHaute Living suggests Yamron Jewelers when shopping for the perfect time piece. Whether you are looking for an exclusive renown Patek Philippe or a beautiful diamond from Harry Winston, Yamron is your go to for timeless elegant designs. Family owned for over three decades, Yamron’s jewelry collections represent the finest quality in craftsmanship and value.

Step into Häagen-Dazs Shop to indulge in some ice cream, sorbets or a freshly steamed espresso. Each season Waterside Shops also hosts many fashion shows and events benefitting local charities. April 16th, 2022 hop on over for an extravagant breakfast with the Easter bunny! Tickets will benefit the STARability Foundation.

Waterside Shops website at https://www.watersideshops.com for more information on shopping, private events, fashion shows and more!

5415 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL – OPEN everyday, 10am-6pm –