Hungarian Artist Agnes Nagy and Philanthropist Angela Birdman Celebrate Unconditional Love Of Animals

Art, News, Philanthropy

Haute Living and Miami Beach-based Gallery, Platform, joined forces with renowned Hungarian artist, Agnes Nagy, and philanthropist, Angela Birdman, for a noble cause toward the protection of animals.

Josephine Bodog, Angela Birdman, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Smug Mug

It should not come as a big surprise that Agnes Nagy is passionate about animals. One glance at her recent collection, “Embrace me,” a collection of beautiful animal sculptures about soulmates and the power of love, will make it abundantly clear that the esteemed Hungarian artist loves animals. This deep passion connected perfectly with the work of local philanthropist, Angela Birdman. Angela sits on the board of directors of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Together with the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Agnes and Angela hosted a lovely evening at Platform in which attendants were able to appreciate stunning art and give back to the animal community in need. The event was dubbed, “Embrace Me at Platform.”

Photo Credit: Smug Mug

The SPCA has been saving abandoned and abused horses and livestock in the South Florida region since 1992. Christine “Chris” Septer, Executive Director of SPCA of South Florida, is an animal loving manager and administrator, and considers it a privilege to serve as a member of the team that will strengthen the mission of the SFSPCA. At Thursday’s event, Chris delivered a great speech. Beforehand, attendees enjoyed lovely music accompanied by great food and drinks.

The event combined art and philanthropy, a beautiful connection which was symbolized by Angela and Agnes’ partnership.

Photo Credit: Smug Mug

