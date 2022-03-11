Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept

Sushi Hot Spot Uchi Miami Hosts “Hai For Her” Event In Honor of International Women’s Day

Haute Cuisine, News

 

Photo Credit: Hai Hospitality

Earlier this week, popular Japanese restaurant Uchi Miami hosted an event honoring women called “Hai For Her” to celebrate International Women’s Day as well as Women’s History Month. Hai Hospitality is a family of restaurants across the country and they brought together the best of the best of their female chefs to host this special event.

Hai For Her was an intimate dinner held in the private room of Uchi Miami. As guests arrived they were served a welcome cocktail consisting of sake, blood orange, and thai basil, the first of many delicious drinks of the night. The delicious 10-course Omakase dinner consisted of tasting bites for each individual, with the favorites of the menu including a5 wagyu tartare & lobster gunkan, lamb belly, bluefin crudo with shiitake bacon, and the red miso french toast dessert. Known as one of the best sushi spots in Miami, this special menu definitely didn’t disappoint.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

The dinner menu was curated by multiple accomplished women from Hai Hospitality: the hosts – Chef de Cuisine Dina Butterfield and Sushi Chef Vicki Rodpai; Uchi and Uchibā Dallas Chef de Cuisine, Rhonda McCullar; Uchi Restaurants Head Pastry Chef, Ariana Quant; and Loro Austin Bar Manager, Katie Arnold. From beginning to end, these women lead their guests through the story of their culinary creations and even mentioned how every liquor brand served was created by female master brewers.

From left to right: Ariana Quant, Katie Arnold, Dina Butterfield, and Rhonda McCullar

Photo Credit: Hai Hospitality

All proceeds from the ticket sales of this delightful dinner were donated to The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. This fund has been championing positive change for women and girls through advocacy, investment, and collective impact. Their vision is to create a Miami-Dade where power and possibility are not limited by gender.

Hai for Her was a wonderful event supporting change in Miami-Dade and honoring women.

Uchi Miami is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit www.uchimiami.com or follow @uchi_miami on Instagram.

PREVIOUS POST
Alice + Olivia
Fashion
March 11, 2022
Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet & Tech Entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg Make NFTs Accessible For All Women
By Laura Schreffler
Shark Social Club
Art
March 10, 2022
Jeremy Renner, Diplo, Dave Grutman & More Make A Splash In The NFT World With The Launch Of Shark Social Club
By Laura Schreffler
Bulgari Cocktail
Haute Wine + Spirits
March 10, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Sweet 18th Anniversary Of Bulgari Hotels With The Bulgari Cocktail
By Laura Schreffler
Dorchester Collection
News
March 10, 2022
You Can Now Stay In An Elizabeth Taylor Suite At The Beverly Hills Hotel & The Dorchester
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami