Sushi Hot Spot Uchi Miami Hosts “Hai For Her” Event In Honor of International Women’s Day

Photo Credit: Hai Hospitality

Earlier this week, popular Japanese restaurant Uchi Miami hosted an event honoring women called “Hai For Her” to celebrate International Women’s Day as well as Women’s History Month. Hai Hospitality is a family of restaurants across the country and they brought together the best of the best of their female chefs to host this special event.

Hai For Her was an intimate dinner held in the private room of Uchi Miami. As guests arrived they were served a welcome cocktail consisting of sake, blood orange, and thai basil, the first of many delicious drinks of the night. The delicious 10-course Omakase dinner consisted of tasting bites for each individual, with the favorites of the menu including a5 wagyu tartare & lobster gunkan, lamb belly, bluefin crudo with shiitake bacon, and the red miso french toast dessert. Known as one of the best sushi spots in Miami, this special menu definitely didn’t disappoint.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

The dinner menu was curated by multiple accomplished women from Hai Hospitality: the hosts – Chef de Cuisine Dina Butterfield and Sushi Chef Vicki Rodpai; Uchi and Uchibā Dallas Chef de Cuisine, Rhonda McCullar; Uchi Restaurants Head Pastry Chef, Ariana Quant; and Loro Austin Bar Manager, Katie Arnold. From beginning to end, these women lead their guests through the story of their culinary creations and even mentioned how every liquor brand served was created by female master brewers.

Photo Credit: Hai Hospitality

All proceeds from the ticket sales of this delightful dinner were donated to The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. This fund has been championing positive change for women and girls through advocacy, investment, and collective impact. Their vision is to create a Miami-Dade where power and possibility are not limited by gender.

Hai for Her was a wonderful event supporting change in Miami-Dade and honoring women.

Uchi Miami is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit www.uchimiami.com or follow @uchi_miami on Instagram.