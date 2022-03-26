Photo Credit: Kristina Cox

The best way to celebrate Oscar week in Los Angeles? With some Oscar-inspired cocktails courtesy of mixologist master Julian Cox! This bartender to the stars has created an inventive libation menu at Fanny’s, the restaurant at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from restaurateurs Bill Chait and Carl Schuster, with support by philanthropist Wendy Stark. Named after Fanny Brice — the legendary movie, vaudeville, theater, and radio star portrayed by Barbara Streisand in her Oscar®-winning role as Funny Girl (1968) — the striking two-story, 10,000 square foot space, conceptualized by the late architect Osvaldo Maiozzi, features a chef-designed open kitchen, elegant bar, and captain-based service style that nods to a bygone era.

And now, the cocktails. It’s truly hard to pick just one! But they’re only available until Oscar Sunday, so you better get there quick! Check out the award-worthy libations below!

West Side Story: Orange Forte, Cinnamon, Averna, Amaro, Irish Whiskey, Puerto Rican Rum

Nightmare Alley: Buttered Popcorn Bourbon, Nixta, Amaro Montenegro, Angostura Bitters, Movie Salt

The Power of the Dog: Meyer Lemon, Thai Basil, Amaro Meletti, Bourbon, Brandy

Licorice Pizza: Blackberries, Grapefruit, Pastis, Pomegranate, Orgeat

Dune: Mal Bien Mezcal, Añejo, Super Violet, Ginger, Lemon, Orange Bitters

Don’t Look Up: Manufactory Matcha, Oat Milk, Lavender Agave, Vanilla, Toasted Cinnamon

CODA: Café Moka, Banana du Brèsil, Liqueur d’Orange, Whey Infused Mezcal, Luminous Blue Spirulina, Lemon Essence

Drive My Car: Avua Cachaça, Black Currant, Byrrh, Seasonal Spices & Fruit, Whey, Meyer Lemon

Belfast: Egg White, Pineapple Juice, Dimmi di Milano Liqueur, Apricot Liqueur, Irish Whiskey, Activated Charcoal

King Richard: Lo-Fi Aperitif, Red Plum, Sakura, Blossom Tea, Lime, Shiso Granita

Fanny’s is located at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036