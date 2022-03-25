Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

Rolex & Cinema: Inside The 2022 Oscars Greenroom For Hollywood A-Listers

Celebrities, News

Rolex Oscars GreenroomPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

The Oscars Greenroom, hosted by Rolex, is the ultimate lounge for Hollywood A-listers and Oscar nominees. From Benedict Cumberbatch and Will Smith to Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz, the Greenroom is where some of the most intimate and monumental moments in cinema history, before and after the Oscars ceremony. And as a partner over the last several years, Rolex has curated luxury, immersive experiences for the Oscars Greenroom.

This year, the decor of the Greenroom takes inspiration from Hollywood, and its notable studies with decorative wall panels in an Aet Deco style fused with elements from Rolex watches to create mosaics that reproduce the Los Angeles skyline. Embodying the relationship between Rolex and the cinema, the decorative elements throughout the Greenroom symbolize recognizable landmarks from the film world — Hollywood, the Academy and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – while also showcasing some of Rolex’s most distinguishable features like indexes, hands, and fluted bezels. 

Rolex Oscars GreenroomPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Rolex

“The meticulous care that goes into the making of a Rolex watch, the attention we pay to the tiniest detail, and our constant pursuit of excellence are all present in the Greenroom. They mirror the subtlety, the precision, and the magic of film,” comments Arnaud Boetsch, Communication & Image Director at Rolex. This year’s Oscars Greenroom is a true testament to Rolex’s close ties with the cinema.

Rolex Oscars GreenroomPhoto Credit: Courtesy of RolexThe Greenroom will also feature images from the latest Rolex campaign, which is a tribute to the filmmaker’s art as well as the script for The Path, which will air during the 94th Oscars ceremony. The film is a powerful metaphor for movement, progress, and the creative process through motion picture extracts that illustrate the different paths a person can take — it is Rolex’s tribute to cinematic masterpieces and the values of excellence it shares with the world of film.

PREVIOUS POST
Oscar cocktails
News
March 26, 2022
Cocktails Of The Week: Toast This Year’s Nominees With Oscar Contender-Inspired Libations At Fanny’s
By Laura Schreffler
Swarovski
News
March 25, 2022
“Hamilton” Creative Director David Korins & Swarovski Are Lighting Up The 94th Oscars Stage
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
March 25, 2022
Naples’ Exclusive Luxury Shopping Destination: Waterside Shops
By Anna Block
10KTF Gucci Grail
Art
March 24, 2022
Introducing 10KTF Gucci Grail: Gucci’s Latest Vault Project Dedicated To NFTs
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami