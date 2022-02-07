Danica Patrick
Hennessy Sells First-Ever NFT Collection Within Minutes

Haute Crypto, News

Hennessy NFTPhoto Credit: Hennessy
BlockBar, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits products, which has partnered with global brands like Glenfiddich, Royal Salute, The Dalmore and Penfolds, just announced its record-breaking sale of Hennessy·8, a tribute to eight generations of Master Blenders.

Purchased by Angry Pitbull Club (APC) for 66.49 ETH ($226,450 USD), Hennessy’s first-ever NFT collection consists of both digital and physical assets, which were sold as a dual drop of carafes 1/250 and 250/250 respectively.

The cryptographic version is being held securely by BlockBar.com, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership. APC is choosing to keep the physical product at BlockBar’s secure storage facility and not trade the NFT versions on the BlockBar.com marketplace.

Hennessy NFTPhoto Credit: Hennessy

Angry Pitbull Club, which is also owned by groundbreaking meme pages funnyhoodvidz and hoodville, was inspired by its owners’ love of their pet pitbulls. The Club takes digital art to new levels by incorporating charitable pursuits into their community. In late December 2021, APC donated 10% of its mint sales ($276,513.96 in ETH) to Best Friends Animal Society.

APC was built from the longstanding grassroots support of its fans and followers. From providing spaces on its channels to discuss mental health and offering NFT education to extending exclusive benefits to its holders, the Club offers a community like no other.

The sale was exclusively offered through BlockBar.com, known for partnering with premier global wine and spirits brands including Glenfiddich, Royal Salute, The Dalmore and Penfolds. For additional information on BlockBar please visit www.BlockBar.com.

