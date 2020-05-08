Photo Credit: Penfolds

On Thursday, Haute Living ‘s Executive Editor, Laura Schreffler, joined Tim Irwin, General Manager of Penfolds, Americas, for an in-depth exploration and a tasting of the Australian brand’s most celebrated vintages, including its beloved Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Wines explored during this live Zoom chat included Vintage 2017 Bin 389, Vintage 2016 St Henri, Vintage 2015 Grange and Vintage 2018 Bin 311, while topics ranged from the best time to drink said vintages to what foods should be paired with each.

Founded in 1844, Penfolds is one of Australia’s oldest and most established wineries. Its flagship Grange has been acknowledged alongside First Growth wines and is the only Australian wine to receive a perfect 100 point score from both Wine Spectator (US) and Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate (US) for the same Vintage (2008 Grange). Today, Grange’s iconic position in Australian wine history is undisputed: it is uniquely heritage-listed by the South Australian National Trust.

Tim Irwin is an experienced, dynamic wine specialist who began his career in Australia over 15 years ago. Having worked on multiple luxury wineries in the past, his most notable time was launching the most expensive wine in the world; the Penfolds limited-edition Ampoule, that retailed for $168,000. In his current role as General Manager of Penfolds, Americas, he travels across the US hosting luxury events and speaking engagements to private collectors and celebrities. Tim holds a Bachelor of Viticulture and Winemaking degree as well as formal credentials from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust of London.

