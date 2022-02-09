Known as Palm Beach’s “Pink Paradise,” The Colony Hotel is an iconic boutique hotel beloved for its personalized service and highly-coveted location—minutes away from both the beach and luxury shopping on Worth Avenue. And, those checking into the iconic Palm Beach destination are in for a refreshing surprise: the new stunning villa apartments created from the historic Mediterranean-style Casa Manana (which is the original home of the hotel’s founders).

Photo Credit: Leslie UnruhBeyond the signature pink-painted exterior, plush velvet furniture, and flamingo-flocked lobby walls lies a gift wrapped in crisp whites and soothing blues—also known as Villa Aralia.

The villa debuted in late 2021 as the result of The Colony Hotel’s collaboration with esteemed Los Angeles-based interior designer and best-selling author Mark D. Sikes. It’s the latest guest apartment on-property to receive an impressive restoration and a complete makeover at the hands of the leading design force. Other noteworthy talents have included Celerie Kemble and Aerin Lauder, whose Palm Beach roots run deep.

Photo Credit: Carmel Brantley

Villa Aralia is a 1,100-square-foot private paradise that offers its own entrance, two bedrooms, two baths, plus an open living and dining room with an adjacent kitchen. Sikes, gleaning inspiration from his frequent stays over the years, sought to create a space as classic as Palm Beach and cool and carefree in keeping with The Colony’s distinct vibe. “I love the authentic Palm Beach spirit of the hotel. It feels old school but fresh and fun,” says Sikes.

Photo Credit: Carmel Brantley

Photo Credit: Leslie Unruh

While apropos of the property’s locale, Sikes’ chosen sea-and-sky color scheme wasn’t too far of a leap; as the designers’ huge fan base is aware, blue and white is his jam as well as his trademark pairing. “This villa is an ode to that color palette and to the all-American approachable style we are known for.”

Using a bold and enduring Brunschwig & Fils cabana stripe fabric as a springboard, Sikes’ design concept for the villa includes whimsical, white-lacquered pieces from the designer’s signature collection Chaddock Furniture, accented with brass and plaster fixtures from Sikes’ eponymous collection with Hudson Valley Lighting.

Photo Credit: Carmel Brantley

Should you decide to book a stay at Villa Aralia, prepare to enjoy full hotel amenities, including butler service, transportation, access to the exclusive villa pool, and many other luxe perks. And, in case you want to take a piece of paradise home with you, the Mark D. Sikes lighting and furniture collections used in Villa Aralia are available for purchase at Hive Palm Beach at 424 Palm St, West Palm Beach, or at the website, here.