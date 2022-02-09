Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
Corey Stoll
Cover Story
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.
Justin Hartley
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Reflects On The End Of An Era But Looks To The Future As He Says Goodbye To “This Is Us”

Interior Designer Mark D. Sikes’ New Villa Aralia At The Colony Hotel Is A Private Paradise

City Guide, Feature Stories, Haute Design, News, Travel

Known as Palm Beach’s “Pink Paradise,” The Colony Hotel is an iconic boutique hotel beloved for its personalized service and highly-coveted location—minutes away from both the beach and luxury shopping on Worth Avenue. And, those checking into the iconic Palm Beach destination are in for a refreshing surprise: the new stunning villa apartments created from the historic Mediterranean-style Casa Manana (which is the original home of the hotel’s founders).

 Photo Credit: Leslie UnruhBeyond the signature pink-painted exterior, plush velvet furniture, and flamingo-flocked lobby walls lies a gift wrapped in crisp whites and soothing blues—also known as Villa Aralia.

The villa debuted in late 2021 as the result of The Colony Hotel’s collaboration with esteemed Los Angeles-based interior designer and best-selling author Mark D. Sikes. It’s the latest guest apartment on-property to receive an impressive restoration and a complete makeover at the hands of the leading design force. Other noteworthy talents have included Celerie Kemble and Aerin Lauder, whose Palm Beach roots run deep.

New Guest Villa At The Colony Hotel Photo Credit: Carmel Brantley

Villa Aralia is a 1,100-square-foot private paradise that offers its own entrance, two bedrooms, two baths, plus an open living and dining room with an adjacent kitchen. Sikes, gleaning inspiration from his frequent stays over the years, sought to create a space as classic as Palm Beach and cool and carefree in keeping with The Colony’s distinct vibe. “I love the authentic Palm Beach spirit of the hotel. It feels old school but fresh and fun,” says Sikes.

private guest villa designer makeover Villa Aralia by interior designer Mark D. Sikes at The Colony HotelPhoto Credit: Carmel Brantley

New Guest Villa At The Colony Hotel Photo Credit: Leslie Unruh

While apropos of the property’s locale, Sikes’ chosen sea-and-sky color scheme wasn’t too far of a leap; as the designers’ huge fan base is aware, blue and white is his jam as well as his trademark pairing. “This villa is an ode to that color palette and to the all-American approachable style we are known for.”

Using a bold and enduring Brunschwig & Fils cabana stripe fabric as a springboard, Sikes’ design concept for the villa includes whimsical, white-lacquered pieces from the designer’s signature collection Chaddock Furniture, accented with brass and plaster fixtures from Sikes’ eponymous collection with Hudson Valley Lighting.

New Guest Villa At The Colony Hotel Photo Credit: Carmel Brantley

Should you decide to book a stay at Villa Aralia, prepare to enjoy full hotel amenities, including butler service, transportation, access to the exclusive villa pool, and many other luxe perks. And, in case you want to take a piece of paradise home with you, the Mark D. Sikes lighting and furniture collections used in Villa Aralia are available for purchase at Hive Palm Beach at 424 Palm St, West Palm Beach, or at the website, here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jimmy Choo/Mugler Collaboration
Fashion
February 9, 2022
Jimmy Choo And Mugler Announce A New Collaboration & It’s Redefining Glamour
By Shelby Comroe
Celebrities
February 9, 2022
Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open Announces February Lifestyle Event
By Haute Living
Makoto Bal Harbour
City Guide
February 9, 2022
Stephen Starr’s Newly Imagined Makoto In Bal Harbour Is Simply Stunning
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil Abloh
Fashion
February 9, 2022
Louis Vuitton’s “Daybreak” Collection By Virgil Abloh Is Coming This March
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami