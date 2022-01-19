Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Personally, we think the new year should always start out with a little Beyoncé, and we think gymnastics sensation Nia Dennis would agree, given that the former USA National Team gymnast made headlines last year for her viral 2021 Beyoncé-themed floor routine and 2021 Met Gala entrance. We sat down with the gymnastics champ to discuss everything from her love of Bey to her new partnership with cold-pressed juice and plant-based beverage brand, Pressed, to talk about the small steps she’s making to be happier and healthier in 2022 to why a Hollywood career is in her imminent future.

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

You’ve teamed up with Pressed to discuss the small steps you’re taking to have a healthier 2022. Tell us about this partnership and why it was a natural fit for you?

This year it’s not about making big resolutions but taking small steps to make big changes and my first step is getting more fruits and veggies into my day. To do that, I’m so excited to announce my new partnership with Pressed and share my new Limited-Edition Nia Dennis Routine featuring my three favorite Pressed juices and three Pressed well-being shots which is available in store and on pressed.com.

Your viral 2021 Beyonce-themed floor routine was monumental. How did that routine come to be and what are you hoping people took from it?

The routine started from me going to Battle of the Bands in New Orleans. I was so inspired by the dancer’s confidence and attitudes, so I wanted to bring that to the sport of gymnastics. It was so personal to me! I also wanted to bring Black culture to the sport as well. I hope it showed that you can thrive at a high level and do things that are unique and different. You don’t have to be cookie cutter to make it a high level.

Did you ever hear from Beyonce herself after that routine?

I did not hear from Beyonce! However, I feel in my heart that she saw it and that, to me, counts for something.

You’ve faced some hurdles in your career so far, including a torn Achilles three months before the 2016 Olympics, but have always come back even stronger. Where do you find that strength?

I found that strength from understanding what the other goals were that I still wanted to achieve. I knew that going to the Olympics wasn’t the only goal I had and wasn’t the only thing I wanted to succeed at. I always knew I wanted to compete for UCLA and get an education. It took a while to find the joy in gymnastics again, but I knew I had so much to look forward to. I really stepped into my best self, and I was eager to get that new chapter started while closing the chapter before.

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tell us about your health & wellness routine and what you would recommend to someone trying to be healthier in the New Year?

An important part of my health & wellness routine for 2022 is my Limited-Edition Nia Dennis Routine. I love the Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie! For someone trying to be healthier in the New Year, I would recommend writing down your goals and figuring out step by step what you need to do to get to the next goal. Taking it one goal at a time prevents you from feeling overwhelmed. You also feel accomplished when you can cross things off as you achieve them.

What are your overall goals for 2022?

I want to remain consistent in a healthy lifestyle and routine. Consistency is something I struggle with but writing it down keeps me on track. I also want to continue my mental health journey. I have healed a lot over the last couple of years and want to continue to inspire people and help them live a healthy lifestyle as well. I also want to surprise myself in 2022, give it my all and have fun!

What’s next for you in your career? Anything you can share?

I am hoping to get into all things entertainment such as acting, stunt doubling and modeling. I’ve also got some partnerships that are in the works that I can’t wait for everyone to find out about. I feel like 2022 is going to be a great year for me!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

The greatest luxury in life for me is waking up every day and being healthy. Not everyone is able to walk on their two feet and having a healthy body and mind is what I’m grateful for. It is the greatest luxury! Your body is a temple and your mind controls everything and both will help you get to the next step in whatever you are trying to achieve. Taking care of yourself is so important!