Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill celebrated his Haute Living cover with Places, The Lighting Studio, Algorand and Legends at El Tucan in Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill didn’t look like he was in pain on Friday night during his Art Basel 2021 Haute Living cover release dinner at El Tucan in Miami: he was totally living his best life.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The 34-year-old rapper danced, did shots and sipped Ace of Spades during the event, which was presented by Places, The Lighting Studio and Algorand.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek was joined at the event by Simone Sestito, Radmila Lolly, Nadia French, Louis Birdman, Angela Birdman, Manny and Brianna Varas and Gustavo Tello.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening featured bottle parades and loads of dancing — Meek sang and danced the night away, and sang throughout dinner to his latest album, Expensive Pain.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Senior Vice President April Donelson were on hand to support the Philadelphia-born rapper, who graced the magazine’s Art Basel issue.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Expensive Pain is a star-studded album that focuses on the cost of pain and how the rapper grapples with incredible wealth while still remaining true to his roots.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living