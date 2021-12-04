Holiday gift guide
Meek Mill Was Living His Best Life At His Haute Living Cover Celebration During Art Basel

Haute Scene, News

Meek Mill
Meek Mill

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill celebrated his Haute Living cover with Places, The Lighting Studio, Algorand and Legends at El Tucan in Miami. 

Meek Mill
Meek Mill parties like it’s 2021

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill didn’t look like he was in pain on Friday night during his Art Basel 2021 Haute Living cover release dinner at El Tucan in Miami: he was totally living his best life.

Meek Mill
Meek’s cover was projected at venue El Tucan

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The 34-year-old rapper danced, did shots and sipped Ace of Spades during the event, which was presented by Places, The Lighting Studio and Algorand.

Meek Mill
Kamal Hotchandani and Meek Mill

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek was joined at the event by Simone Sestito, Radmila Lolly, Nadia French, Louis Birdman, Angela Birdman, Manny and Brianna Varas and Gustavo Tello.

Meek Mill
Kamal Hotchandani Meek Mill, Violet Camacho and guests toast Meek and his “Expensive Pain”

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The evening featured bottle parades and loads of dancing — Meek sang and danced the night away, and sang throughout dinner to his latest album, Expensive Pain. 

Meek Mill
Radmila Lolly

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Senior Vice President April Donelson were on hand to support the Philadelphia-born rapper, who graced the magazine’s Art Basel issue.

Meek Mill
Kamal Hotchandani, Luis Birdman and Meek Mill

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Expensive Pain is a star-studded album that focuses on the cost of pain and how the rapper grapples with incredible wealth while still remaining true to his roots.

Meek Mill
Simone Sestito, Kamal Hotchandani, Meek Mill and Ernest Myers

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill
Angela Birdman and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill
Bruno Costa,Luca Bhalla, Ali Dhanani, Victor Costa, Frederick Huang and Michael Sandler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Meek Mill
Ace of Spades — Meek’s favorite bubbles

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

